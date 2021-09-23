The Challenge star reacts to getting kicked off Season 37: ‘This is not how I wanted to go out’

The Challenge Season 37’s Josh Martinez, Big T Fazakerley, and Jeremiah White react to their castmate getting kicked off the show. Pic credit: MTV

Following an episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, where cast members learned their fates after a major blowup, one individual almost seems to be giving their farewell speech.

Episode 7 of Season 37 saw more arguing amongst castmates after an initial argument between Amber Borzotra and Fessy Shafaat, which later involved Esther Agunbiade and Josh Martinez.

Once things calmed down, the cast was assembled poolside the next day as host TJ Lavin arrived to speak with them.

During the talk, TJ warned Josh and Esther for their involvement in the argument. However, he let Fessy know he was being sent home for putting his hands on Josh.

Following Fessy’s aired departure from Season 37, he posted a lengthy message to his fans, followers, and others about The Challenge.

Fessy posts message about leaving The Challenge

Taking to his official Instagram once The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies episode aired, cast member Fessy Shafaat shared multiple images of himself from the show.

He also included a caption that is causing some fans to speculate that he could be leaving the show for good.

“Man what a ride this last 3 seasons has been. I would like to thank the network for giving me an opportunity to showcase my abilities. Obviously, this is not how I wanted to go out but I take full responsibility for my actions. I consider myself a composed individual but it should’ve never escalated to this point and it’s on me at the end of the day,” Fessy said in his caption.

He praised his rookie teammate Esther for how they did damage in the game, winning two daily challenges. In addition, he apologized to his friend Josh again for not talking to him about things and allowing the situation to escalate.

“This season was definitely one for the books, glad I was able to be a part of It and get to know everyone. S***, Someone gonna get paid this season and whoever does come out on top I’m sure it’ll be well deserved whoever it is. Deuces,” he wrote.

Challenge castmates react to Fessy’s message

Many of Fessy’s castmates past and present reacted to his Instagram post, as they showed support for the two-time finalist.

That included Wes Bergmann, a castmate of Fessy’s on his first two seasons, who said he’d get them next time he’s on the show.

During Episode 7, Fessy and Josh eventually got on the same page to keep their friendship intact. However, it was too late as Fessy still got dismissed from the show. Josh commented on Fessy’s post to show him some love.

Also in the episode, viewers saw Tori Deal and Cory Wharton apologize to their castmates for instigating the blowup. Tori showed up to further offer an apology to her friend Fessy.

Fessy’s rookie castmate Corey Lay simply commented “Respect” for the Double Agents finalist after seeing his IG post.

Fessy’s teammate upon departing the show was rookie Esther Agunbiade who fans believe deleted or deactivated her Instagram account ahead of Episode 7. While she could not comment on Fessy’s IG post, she appeared on the new Aftermath show, which also featured Fessy. Esther is also still active on Twitter to share her thoughts.

Viewers saw Esther’s departure come via the elimination in Episode 7 after the rest of the cast voted her in at deliberation, and she lost to fellow rookie Emy Alupei.

Whether or not Fessy is done with The Challenge remains to be seen. As some fans commented, other cast members have returned to the show after more serious physical incidents. That said, the show’s policies have certainly changed since those previous seasons.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.