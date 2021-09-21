The Challenge rumors: Season 37 cast member may have deleted Instagram account after Episode 6 backlash

The Challenge castmates Esther Agunbiade, Josh Martinez, and Amber Borzotra during Spies, Lies & Allies fight. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ sixth episode brought fans a shorter than usual installment but quite a bit of drama towards the episode’s tail end.

Towards the end of the episode, viewers saw castmates Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat get into a heated altercation, beginning with Josh’s partner Amber Borzotra confronting Fessy.

Josh and Fessy’s altercation turned slightly physical, with Fessy using a hand to shove away Josh’s face as security was trying to calm things down. However, ahead of that moment, viewers also saw Fessy’s rookie teammate Esther Agunbiade getting involved in the argument with Amber.

It now appears that one cast member involved in all that drama may have deleted Instagram after possible backlash from fans over their actions in the episode.

Did The Challenge Season 37 rookie delete Instagram?

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 6 featured a huge argument to close out the episode. It started with Amber confronting Fessy over her missing pizza, which castmate Tori Deal had jokingly accused him of eating. It blew up from there as Amber confronted Fessy for “blindsiding” her and sending her into Episode 4’s elimination.

Fessy’s teammate Esther Agunbiade got involved and began yelling at Amber, claiming she was “lying” or being fake about not knowing she would get sent into elimination.

Things escalated to the point that Esther was screaming and threw her drink in Amber’s face. Amber kept her composure with Josh standing between them at that moment.

Following the episode airing, some viewers likely found the moment disrespectful and commented to Esther online.

Nearly a week after the episode aired, a Challenge fan account shared the following screenshot showing “User not found” for Esther’s Instagram page.

The caption for the post above claims that Esther “deleted her Instagram after receiving backlash from last week’s episode.” With Instagram, deletion is only one possibility. It’s also possible to temporarily deactivate an Instagram page as a way to take some time away from the platform.

When an IG account is temporarily deactivated, “profile, photos, comments, and likes will be hidden” until the person logs in again, according to the Instagram help page. Additionally, Instagram can suspend accounts for various violations of the terms of service.

As of this report, Esther still has an active account on Twitter. Interestingly, her castmate Tori Deal deleted her Twitter after an episode where she and rookie Tacha Akide had issues.

Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7 will have more fallout

The seventh episode of Spies, Lies & Allies will feature potential repercussions for cast members involved in the altercations above. The episode’s preview footage shows host TJ Lavin arriving at Challenge headquarters to speak with the cast.

Many fans reacted to the Episode 6 fight, believing that Fessy and his teammate Esther might get kicked off the show. However, others feel that may be too much based on what happened.

In previous seasons, TJ has warned cast members about blowups and altercations. That included last season, Double Agents, as several Big Brother stars got into it with Challenge vets Kyle Christie and Devin Walker.

In one incident, Josh Martinez shoved castmate Devin Walker, who fell back onto a nearby couch. Josh later shared he received a “huge fine” for that incident and a warning.

The current season has seen Josh’s Big Brother alliance imploding, primarily due to Fessy and Kaycee Clark claiming they didn’t trust Amber. In a video interview, the Double Agents winner said she doesn’t understand why they think that about her or why rookies were saying what they did about in her Episode 6.

Both Esther and Amber appeared on The Challenge: Aftermath show following Episode 6. During the Aftermath, Esther continued to claim that Amber had been “lying.” Amber maintained that she didn’t know she’d get sent into the Episode 4 elimination and that her teammate Josh knew but never told her, which Josh confirmed.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.