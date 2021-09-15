Wes Bergmann of The Challenge shares ‘bad news’ with fans about his future with the show

Wes Bergmann last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann shared some tough news with fans regarding his appearances on the show he’s become famous with.

On Tuesday, September 14, Wes revealed online that he has some major life changes on the way, and due to that, Challenge fans are less likely to see him on MTV.

The two-time champion also mentioned the popular spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars, indicating he may not appear there.

Wes updates fans about Challenge status, ‘big life changes’

Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Wes shared a message with “Good news and bad news” for his supporters.

The Challenge star revealed he has “a lot of big life changes” on the way, but that doesn’t include his wife being pregnant. However, he said he “cannot wait to share” the details.

With that said, Wes updated fans about his status for MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’s The Challenge: All Stars.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The bad news, in no uncertain terms, because of these life changes: I will be on zero challenges in the foreseeable future; spinoff or otherwise,” the two-time champion shared.

He went on to say he gets the question from “hundreds” of people online due to revealing photos and videos of himself working out and appearing “ripped.”

“I know that when y’all ask you’re doing so from a good place, so I thought I’d simply share instead of ignoring literal hundreds of these questions a week,” Wes said.

Pic credit: @westonbergmann/Instagram Story

The Challenge star took off Season 37 after multiple seasons

With the arrival of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, many fans were disappointed to see some of the top veterans not part of the cast. That included seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, Double Agents finalist Kam Williams, and two-time winner Wes.

However, Wes revealed after Double Agents that he was unable to participate in Season 37 due to another endeavor he was part of. When not appearing on MTV’s show, Wes has been building his own businesses and is helping others do the same.

He was known to be working on a project which involved him and other mentoring entrepreneurs. The project was also going to be filmed like a reality TV series.

The Real World: Austin star debuted on Fresh Meat, getting to the final, before getting his first win on his next season, The Duel. He’d go on to win on Rivals II alongside his teammate CT Tamburello. He’s appeared on a total of 14 seasons, including the four seasons leading up to Spies, Lies & Allies.

Wes’s most recent appearance, The Challenge: Double Agents, featured him going home earlier than most viewers anticipated. Due to a mastermind strategy from Kam Williams and others, he was sent into the Episode 3 elimination, where he lost to his friend Devin Walker.

Many fans have commented online that the Spies, Lies & Allies cast is lacking some of the fan-favorite veterans, including Kam, Bananas, and Wes.

It seems at least two of those cast members are moving into other career plans beyond The Challenge. Kam could very well join them, depending on the success of her ventures and her life with retired cast member Leroy Garrett.

Fans should also keep in mind that Wes said “foreseeable future,” meaning it could be a handful of additional seasons he’s not on before he makes a big return.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.