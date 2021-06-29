The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann shares why he is ‘the most misunderstood cast member’ on the show

Wes Bergmann at an elimination event during The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 3. Pic credit: MTV

There are plenty of masterminds who have used savvy strategy when it comes to competing on The Challenge, including two-time champion Wes Bergmann.

He has become part of some interesting alliances and plays a unique game compared to other competitors. However, some of his castmates may have felt he is a bit shady or possibly like a “snake.”

He recently shared with fans and followers about why he believes he is the “most misundestood cast member,” presumably on MTV’s The Challenge.

Wes Bergmann shares ‘visual aides’ about his approach

In a Twitter post he shared on Tuesday, June 29, Wes Bergmann said he is the “most misunderstood” of the cast members, and said his colleagues think he’s “venomous” but in fact he is “poisonous.”

“I’m aware these same cast members don’t understand the difference so I’ve brought visual aides,” his post says, with two images below it.

One image shows a poisonous frog, which is poisonous as a defense against those who go after it. The other picture is a venomous snake, which attacks and bites others.

“Moral of story: I can and will only hurt you if you come for me first. And metaphorically, if you do, you’ll die,” Wes closed his tweet with.

Wes’s post garnered plenty of support from fans who admire his strategy regarding how he plays things on The Challenge. However, for those hoping to see him return, it won’t happen right away. After his appearance on Double Agents, Wes indicated he would be unable to participate in Season 37 of the show due to another project.

One fan asked Wes if his recent tweet meant the show is “done casting” him and told him he is a “fan favorite.” That prompted the two-time Challenge winner to let them know his tweet isn’t directed at casting.

“This message is directed at the cast, not casting,” Wes explained in his reply (below).

“I opted out of this season, don’t yell at MTV, yell at my day job. I’ll be back, time permitted,” he shared.

Pic credit: @WestonBergmann/Twitter

Wes was upset with some of his Double Agents castmates

While Wes didn’t name any specific castmates in his tweets above, a few commented about him or worked against him on The Challenge: Double Agents. After Wes watched the episodes, some of his castmates’ televised comments or actions seemed to not sit well with him.

“Wes and Natalie are a strong team, but Wes has been known to be a sneaky, lying piece of s**t,” Aneesa said in a confessional interview during the episode.

That led to Wes sharing some since-deleted messages he exchanged with castmate Aneesa Ferreira in which she apologized to him. During the conversation, Wes had asked her to make some statements online about what she said on The Challenge, but Aneesa told him she didn’t fully agree with that idea.

Their conversation ended there, but Wes has continued to comment about Aneesa since then. That included referring to her as a “real-life villain” in a tweet he made referring to Jisela Delgado’s situation with Aneesa from All Stars.

During a YouTube podcast interview, Wes commented about certain castmates’ physical fitness and their lack of acknowledgment or effort to work on that issue when it comes to The Challenge. Again, he never gave specific names. However, most fans believe he was referring to Aneesa with those comments.

Kam Williams orchestrated an early plan on the Double Agents season to try to get former Challenge winners out of the game early. That put a target on Ashley Mitchell, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Wes Bergmann. Their teams were sent into elimination in the first episode, but it ended up a women’s elimination day. Wes’s partner Natalie Anderson defeated two-time winner Ashley Mitchell.

Wes ended up getting sent back into elimination in Episode 3 by the winning Double Agents team of Leroy Garrett and Kaycee Clark. He ultimately lost to his friend Devin Walker.

Following the airing of episodes, Wes continued to speak about being upset with some things people said or did after he felt they had strong relationships off the show. Unfortunately, that may have included his longtime castmate and friend, Leroy.

During an EW interview, Wes brought up Kam being behind the plan to get rid of him by getting her boyfriend Leroy to send him into elimination.

“There’s not one reason in a million years why I would ever go after her, there’s not one reason in a million years why she would say the things that she’s saying on this episode, with the exception of the common denominator is she cares so badly about taking my brand,” Wes said.

“I’m literally just going to give it to you. You have it, congratulations my friend,” Wes added, with regards to Kam trying to take his brand.

Wes could be referring to several individuals from MTV’s Challenge cast with his latest tweet. Fans will have to wait and see what he does next, as they’ll hope to see him on Season 38 or maybe even a future All Stars spinoff season.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.