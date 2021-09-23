The Challenge Season 37, Episode 7 recap: Who went home from Spies, Lies & Allies?

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies host TJ Lavin talks to the cast ahead of the Episode 7 elimination. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7, it was time to learn the repercussions following the big blowup involving Amber Borzotra, Esther Agunbiade, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat.

The episode opened with a replay of Josh and Fessy arguing as security was standing between them. Fessy shoved Josh’s face away with his hand.

However, the blowup wasn’t quite over yet, as other castmates had some things to say about it. In addition to all that, there was a potential elimination matchup to determine.

Spies, Lies & Allies fallout from Fessy vs. Josh fight

Early in Episode 7, Amber confronted Esther for throwing a drink in her face, and Esther apologized for it. They hugged each other, but in confessional, Esther admitted she still thought Amber was fake.

An irate Josh tried to get an early house vote going to put Fessy and Esther into elimination. Kaycee tried to calm Josh down as he told her to pick sides.

With castmates around, Josh started yelling at Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, and Cory Wharton. He smashed a glass on the floor due to being so upset. Amanda said she wasn’t part of instigating.

Later, Amanda went and called out Tori for instigating Josh. Tori said she didn’t think it would go to this level. In his confessional, Devin Walker said that Cory has no Challenge final wins but a gold medal for instigating.

In one of the other rooms, footage showed Josh crying while talking with his castmates, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee. Fessy went in and apologized to Josh, hugging him. Kaycee told them everyone else is thriving on seeing this happen.

Rookie joins vets, Josh and Fessy chat

The day after the big fight, it was time for the cast to deliberate and cast secret votes. Ahead of that, Emy Alupei talked with Ed Eason, Tori, Kyle Christie, Devin, and CT Tamburello in one of the bedrooms.

Emy said that if she goes into another elimination, she wants to choose CT as her teammate. Emy told them she lied to Berna Canbeldek about not stealing CT if she wins. In confessional, Emy said, “Berna is not my friend,” so she wasn’t concerned about her being upset.

The vets talking with Emy asked if she wanted to be in the veteran alliance. She agreed, and they had her sign something with hot sauce to confirm it.

Josh and Fessy had a conversation about their differences. Fessy admitted Josh is better at the social game than he is, so he gets worried over someone like Amber voting him in. They both talked about winning a final. Fessy and Josh hugged it out, seeming to patch things up.

TJ Lavin visits The Challenge headquarters

The cast was waiting for something to happen the following day, and it did when their handler, TJ Lavin, showed up to talk to them.

He brought up what Josh and Fessy did last night, as well as Esther. He gave Esther a warning, as well as Josh, for their involvement in the altercation.

However, TJ told Fessy since he put his hands on someone, he’s “deactivated.” TJ told him he had 15 minutes to get his stuff and get out of there.

TJ told the rest of the cast they have 15 minutes to get to the elimination chamber, or he’ll decide on the elimination for them.

Fessy hugged his castmates goodbye upon learning his fate. Josh was in tears over the decision and in his confessional since his friend was going home.

Esther told Fessy it was a pleasure working with him. She said he helped her a lot in the game as a rookie. Fessy said in confessional he hoped he could see Amanda in Colorado after the season.

Episode 7 deliberation takes place

The cast met in the deliberation chambers to discuss who would go into elimination. Tori and Cory apologized to castmates for instigating things ahead of the big blowup. Devin called them out in a confessional.

Esther said the only way she can choose a new partner is to go into elimination. Amber said she’s already been in, so she doesn’t want to go back in again.

The cast placed secret votes, and the Compromised Agents were Esther and Fessy, meaning Esther was going into the elimination.

Emanuel Neagu was part of The Agency with Kaycee. He spoke to Emy about her going into elimination against Esther so Emy could choose her teammate.

Berna talked to Kaycee privately, saying Amber was the only person in the big blowup who never apologized for her involvement.

In another scene, CT talked to Tori about wanting to get rid of Berna as his teammate. He said she was becoming a liability with the direction she’s been heading in the game.

Who went home in Episode 7 elimination?

The cast arrived at The Lair for elimination, and it appeared to be a Hall Brawl. TJ called Esther down as the Compromised Agent.

The Agency then revealed they wanted to send Emy in to face Esther in the event. TJ announced they were competing in Rage Cage, which was similar to Hall Brawl.

The competitors rushed at one another from opposite ends of the hall structure, but the object was to get past your opponent, climb the cage wall near the end and ring the bell hanging up above. The first to do that twice would win.

Esther admitted in confessional she had been hearing it might be Amber or Bettina Buchanan going against her in elimination, so she was surprised it was Emy.

Emy Alupei and Esther Agunbaide compete in The Challenge’s Rage Cage elimination. Pic credit: MTV

They collided in the middle, and Esther tried to hold onto Emy’s legs to stop her. They seemed stuck like that for a while. Eventually, Emy broke free, climbed the cage, and rang her bell to make it 1-0.

In the second round, the two ladies got away from one another. Each of them started to climb the cage wall to ring their bells. Esther missed when she swiped at hers, and Emy rang hers to win the elimination.

TJ and the cast bid farewell to Esther, but she called out Amber before leaving, saying she would be going after her when she comes back.

Emy got to decide to stay with Hughie Maughan as her teammate or choose someone else. Emy announced she would steal Uncle CT as her teammate. Berna wondered in her confessional about who knew about this. Hughie and Berna became partners.

Down on the ground level of The Lair, Berna said she might be coming for Emy next after what happened. Emy told her she’s not her friend as they got in a mini-argument. The episode closed with Nany talking about how unpredictable the game is.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.