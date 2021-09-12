The Challenge’s Nany González comments about coming out, reaction she’s had to dating Kaycee Clark

The Challenge’s Nany González says she was “terrified” about coming out at first. Pic credit: MTV

One of the several relationships that emerged with The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies involves castmates, Nany González and Kaycee Clark.

With Season 37, the two were appearing on their third straight season together, and this time they were closer than ever, as a committed couple.

That not only helped them with their gameplay but also gave them a happy relationship outside of MTV’s show. However, Nany recently told fans that it “terrified” her at first due to coming out.

Nany González comments about coming out, her televised relationship

In a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, The Real World: Las Vegas and Challenge star Nany González answered questions about her life and reality TV.

One fan asked her what the reaction has been like to her dating a woman, her castmate Kaycee Clark. The individual also admitted they are “scared to come out.”

“My experience was a little different than others, I’m sure mainly because mine was internationally televised. Even though my family and friends weren’t exactly surprised,” Nany shared in her IG Story reply.

“I was still terrified, uncomfortable, etc., to come out and truly be myself. I know it’s something they’re still getting used to, but overall they love me and my happiness is all that matters to them. I got lucky,” she said of her situation.

Nany and Kaycee’s relationship has been in the spotlight briefly during some of the early episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies, as well as the Global Activation special. As the cast is whittled down through more eliminations, episodes will likely show more with these two and their relationship.

Nany and Kaycee’s relationship story on the way?

In another IG question, a fan asked Nany to provide more details about her and Kaycee’s relationship, including how it came about.

Nany assured that fan, as well as others, that they might have “something already in the works” as far as their story goes.

Kaycee, a former Big Brother contestant, debuted on The Challenge with the Total Madness season. During that 35th season of MTV’s show, she had a relationship back home, but she and Nany hit it off instantly, with a flirty in-house connection. During episodes, Nany admitted having a crush on her castmate.

They appeared in the next season, Double Agents, and were part of a relatively large alliance. The two weren’t shown in many scenes together but still maintained a friendship at the very least.

They’d both reach the final, where Nany came in third place with her teammate Leroy Garrett, while Kaycee and her teammate Fessy Shafaat finished fourth.

Before the Spies, Lies & Allies season premiere, Nany shared a social media post of her and Kaycee Clark, seeming to confirm their relationship after filming had ended. A trailer ahead of the episodes featured the two kissing and enjoying one another’s company.

They gave comments in an exclusive interview as they talked about the status of their relationship and how it would unfold during The Challenge season.

They’ve continued to visit one another in their respective hometowns, with Nany attending a San Diego Padres game where Kaycee threw the first pitch.

It seems the two are certainly happy after The Challenge Season 37 filming, and many fans are on board to continue shipping them.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.