The Challenge Season 37 rookie suggests drink wasn’t thrown at her castmate: ‘I think it spilled’

Esther Agunbiade will appear on The Challenge: Aftermath show following Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7.

Ahead of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7, MTV has unveiled some sneak peek footage featuring castmates discussing what went down in that big blowup.

Among them is none other than rookie Esther Agunbiade, who had a role in the argument as she attempted to help her teammate, Fessy Shafaat, by yelling at Amber Borzotra.

Things escalated, though, as Esther took things a bit further and showed disrespect towards her castmate by emptying the contents of her glass in Amber’s face.

Now, Esther is responding to whether or not she regrets doing so but chose interesting words to describe what happened.

Esther Agunbiade jokes about drink throwing incident

MTV’s The Challenge: Aftermath episodes appear on YouTube after each episode of Spies, Lies & Allies airs. In the upcoming Aftermath for Season 37, Episode 7, host Devyn Simone is joined by Fessy, Devin Walker, Amanda Garcia, Emy Alupei, Kaycee Clark, and Esther.

A preview clip (below) features Devyn asking Esther if she would’ve handled things differently if she could have with Amber and not have “thrown the drink.”

“I mean, yeah, I guess I probably would not have spilled the drink,” Esther replies to Devyn, with emphasis on the word spilled when she says it. That got her fellow castmates there laughing a bit, with Devyn seeming to follow up by asking if it spilled or was more “like a projectile.”

“I think it spilled. It definitely spilled,” The Challenge Season 37 rookie tells Devyn during the Aftermath clip.

“Sounds like you’re not copping to throwing the drink,” Devyn follows up, showing a clip from Episode 6 where Esther’s clearly throwing the drink.

She asks if Esther would have changed things regarding that incident, but the clip ends as a teaser for what’s on the way.

As reported recently, Esther may have deleted her Instagram or possibly deactivated it after Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6 aired. Fans on social media speculated it was due to backlash from that drink incident with Amber. She still has her Twitter page active as of this report.

Fans react to Esther’s comments in Aftermath clip

While fans haven’t seen the full Aftermath episode yet to see if Esther admits she was wrong, many reacted to her actions in Episode 6 and her comments in the Aftermath clip above.

One fan said Esther’s involvement was “unnecessary” and that she should have stayed out of the Big Brother stars’ argument to let the trio handle it.

One fan claimed Esther was acting “too high and mighty” and was a bit “too comfortable” with Fessy as her Spies, Lies & Allies teammate. The fan also showed support for Amber, a winner on Season 36, Double Agents.

Many fans believe in Episode 7 that Fessy Shafaat could get kicked off the show for what he did to Josh Martinez in their argument. However, some believe Josh and Esther may also be held responsible for their involvement and disqualified for the season.

Even though Esther may have shut down her Instagram after backlash, it seems some fans are still OK with the Big Brother Nigeria star. One fan said they “still rock with” her despite her “childish” act.

Fans will get to see the Esther, Josh, Fessy, and Amber fallout and repercussions when Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7 arrives Wednesday, September 22.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.