The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 cast features the return of Nia Moore, Jordan Wiseley, and Veronica Portillo

Competitors leave The Challenge house for All Stars 3. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 cast, there will be a higher level of competition than in the previous two seasons of the entertaining spinoff series.

That’s because host TJ Lavin says he’s “upped the ante” by including only former finalists and winners as All Stars 3 cast members.

That opens the door for an OG who has never won the show before to capture the championship in the spinoff’s third season, much like Jonna Mannion did for All Stars 2.

Here’s a look at which competitors will make up the cast for Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 3.

All Stars 3 cast features Nia Moore, Veronica Portillo

When it comes to the women competing on The Challenge: All Stars 3, this looks to be a fierce group, headlined by returning champion Jonna Mannion and her All Stars Season 1 castmates KellyAnne Judd and Kendall Darnell.

Jemmye Carroll, who was among the finalists with KellyAnne and Jonna in the first season, also makes her return for Season 3.

However, Veronica Portillo, a three-time champion on The Challenge, is also back, looking to add another win to her achievements. Veronica, 44, last appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning season.

Two-time champion Roni Chance Martin, a former cast member from Road Rules: Northern Trail, is also back. Based on the All Stars 3 trailer, she could be a force to be reckoned with.

Finalist Kailah Casillas is back after viewers last saw her on Total Madness, while Sylvia Elsrode, last seen on Final Reckoning, also returns. Also back for another Challenge is former Real World: Miami and Road Rules: All Stars 2 winner Cynthia Roberts.

The majority of the women appearing in the All Stars 3 cast come from MTV’s The Real World, as just four Rules Rules stars will be amongst the competitors.

Check out cast photos and complete lists of the competitors, their ages, and original MTV shows below.

Women competing in All Stars 3:

Cynthia Roberts, 48 (Real World: Miami)

Kailah Casillas, 29 (Real World: Go Big or Go Home)

KellyAnne Judd, 35 (Real World: Sydney)

Jemmye Carroll, 33 (Real World: New Orleans)

Jonna Mannion, 33 (Real World: Cancun)

Kendall Darnell, 42 (Road Rules: Campus Crawl)

Melinda Collins, 38 (Real World: Austin)

Nia Moore, 33 (Real World: Portland)

Roni Chance Martin, 48 (Road Rules: Northern Trail)

Sylvia Elsrode, 33 (Real World: Skeletons)

Tina Barta, 40 (Road Rules: South Pacific)

Veronica Portillo, 44 (Road Rules: Semester at Sea)

Jordan Wiseley, Wes Bergmann return for All Stars 3

The men’s field of competitors also has quite the lineup, as every competitor is a former champion. MJ Garrett returns to the spinoff after winning All Stars 2 alongside Jonna Mannion.

Returning from All Stars 2 are several familiar faces as Brad Fiorenza, Tyler Duckworth, and Nehemiah Clark are back and looking to win the spinoff season this time.

All Stars Season 1 winner Yes Duffy is also back, and he’s joined by his OG castmates Mark Long, Nehemiah Clark, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Syrus Yarbrough, and Laterrian Wallace. Darrell holds the most championships of all MTV cast members, with his four back-to-back seasons won.

The above competitors have been there, done that when it comes to All Stars, but will compete with a few talented newcomers to the spinoff.

Headlining the new OGs is Jordan Wiseley, who captured three Challenge championships during his time on MTV. Castmate Wes Bergmann, who appeared with Jordan on MTV’s Total Madness, is back following his early elimination from Double Agents.

Wes is a two-time champion known for his puppet master abilities when running alliances and making deals. He’ll have his Real World: Austin castmates Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Collins around which may help kickstart his plans.

Check out the men’s cast photos from The Challenge: All Stars 3 cast and a full list of the cast members below.

Men competing in All Stars 3:

Brad Fiorenza, 41 (Real World: San Diego)

Darrell Taylor, 42 (Road Rules: Campus Crawl)

Derrick Kosinski, 38 (Road Rules: X-Treme)

Jordan Wiseley, 32 (Real World: Portland)

Laterrian Wallace, 44 (Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour)

Mark Long, 50 (Road Rules USA – The First Adventure)

MJ Garrett, 41 (Real World: Philadelphia)

Nehemiah Clark, 36 (Real World: Austin)

Syrus Yarbrough, 50 (Real World: Boston)

Tyler Duckworth, 41 (Real World: Key West)

Wes Bergmann, 37 (Real World: Austin)

Yes Duffy, 43 (Road Rules: Semester at Sea)

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.