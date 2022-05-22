The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Rookie cast members revealed including Big Brother, Love Island stars

Spoilers have arrived about the cast members leaving to film The Challenge Season 38. Pic credit: Paramount+

A new season of MTV’s The Challenge is set to film, and with that comes spoilers for the potential cast members who will grace television screens.

Based on The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, the new cast will feature several returning favorites for the vets, including former champions and finalists.

However, it’s usually not a season of MTV’s competition series without a group of rookies in the mix. Here are the latest spoilers about the rookie cast members that The Challenge will introduce in Season 38.

Big Brother and Love Island stars joining The Challenge

In previous seasons of The Challenge, cast members came from MTV’s shows, including Real World, Road Rules, Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach. However, that has changed as those shows mostly ceased to exist on MTV in recent years. Ex on the Beach and AYTO have recently made a comeback.

To help provide new talent for The Challenge, rookies from CBS shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island have appeared on the show. Based on the Season 38 spoilers from the Vevmo forum thread, that will continue to be the case.

Among the new cast members that Challenge fans will get introduced to are Big Brother 21’s Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco, as well as Love Island 2’s Johnny Middlebrooks and Love Island 3’s Olivia Kaiser.

In addition to those individuals from well-known CBS shows, several other rookies will join the cast. Some have reality TV experience, while others do not. They’ll include family members, friends, husbands, and boyfriends.

For example, Kailah Casillas’ husband, Sam Bird, a Love Island UK star, will be part of the Season 38 cast. So will Amber Borzotra’s boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer. Laurel Stucky’s friend Jakk Maddox (Ex on the Peak) and Aneesa Ferreira’s friend, James Simon.

Last but not least, Season 37 champion Kaycee Clark will have her brother, Kenny Clark, joining the cast as a rookie competitor.

Five champions among Season 38 vets

In a previous report, Monsters and Critics looked at spoilers for The Challenge veteran cast members departing to film for Season 38. Leading the way is seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, making his return to the show after several seasons away from MTV’s competition series.

Two-time champ and current All Stars 3 cast member, Wes Bergmann, will also headline the Season 38 cast based on spoilers. Wes last appeared on The Challenge: Double Agents and was left with a sour taste based on some of his castmates’ comments about him during the season.

Additionally, Laurel Stucky makes her return to The Challenge. The former champion was last seen during the War of the Worlds 2 season, losing in that crazy elimination finish to “Ninja” Natalie Duran.

Two recent champions are also featured. Kaycee Clark won Spies, Lies & Allies alongside teammate Chris “CT” Tamburello, while Amber Borzotra won the prior season, Double Agents, also alongside CT. Kaycee and Amber are both listed amongst cast members right now.

Jay Starrett, a former Survivor star, will be back on The Challenge after missing Season 37. Kailah Casillas, last seen on Total Madness and currently seen on All Stars, also returns.

Other vets revealed via spoilers earlier today include Spies, Lies & Allies stars Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, Aneesa Ferreira, Tori Deal, and Devin Walker. Season 37 rookies Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu will also return, along with Michele Fitzgerald.

Season 38 should begin filming soon in Argentina with TJ Lavin returning as host, and a theme of Ride or Dies, with male-female pairings consisting of known allies. Once filming is underway, expect spoilers for elimination results to arrive online.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.