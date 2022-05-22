The Challenge spoilers: Season 38 veterans revealed as cast members depart for filming

According to spoilers, cast members have departed for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge spoilers for Season 38 have arrived, as it’s departure day for the cast of the upcoming installment in MTV’s competition series. With that, fans who want an early look at who may be in the Season 38 cast are now getting an early glimpse.

The new season will feature what seems to be a change from the past two seasons featuring spy themes, as teammates will have a unique connection.

Spoilers will follow in this report, including names of veteran cast members who could be returning for The Challenge Season 38.

The Challenge Season 38 vets revealed?

Based on potential spoilers from Challenge insider @GamerVev on Twitter and superfan accounts on Instagram (below), the 38th season of MTV’s show could pack a punch in terms of entertainment value.

After several seasons away, former champions Laurel Stucky, Johnny Bananas, and Wes Bergmann will return to the show. Former finalist Kailah Casillas, who currently appears on The Challenge: All Stars 3 along with Wes, will also be back for another shot at winning The Challenge.

Multiple cast members will return from the Spies, Lies & Allies season. They include finalists Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Nelson Thomas, and Emy Alupei. Also returning are Season 37 champ Kaycee Clark and Season 36 champ Amber Borzotra.

Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, Aneesa Ferreira, and Nam Vo all return to the show after failing to advance to the final in Season 37. Of those competitors, Nam and Aneesa were ruled out during the season for medical reasons.

In addition, Survivor’s Michele Fitzgerald will return after her rookie campaign, along with Survivor Romania’s Emanuel Neagu. Another Survivor star, Jay Starrett, rounds out the returning vets for Season 38. If he makes the final cast, it will be Jay’s third appearance on MTV’s show.

As of this report, the spoilers haven’t mentioned finalist Kyle Christie or Season 37 champion Chris “CT” Tamburello returning. However, it’s always possible there could be some surprises on the way as far as additional cast members.

There had also been rumors about Melissa Reeves returning, and former champion Turbo may have been hinting he was coming back, but neither were revealed on the current spoilers.

The cast members mentioned above aren’t necessarily a lock either, as some could get dropped or depart the show before filming begins.

Other early details for The Challenge 38

Based on previous spoilers, The Challenge Season 38 will be called Ride or Dies and features cast members teaming up with allies in the game. It will be male-female pairings that could consist of friends, brother-sister, husband-wife, or boyfriend-girlfriend.

For example, Survivor stars Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald could be paired up, as well as Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu.

Along with the veterans mentioned above, several rookie competitors are joining the show, some of whom will be vets’ teammates. They may come from reality TV shows, including Love Island, Big Brother, and Survivor, or just be individuals from other cast members’ lives.

The new season will film in Argentina, with filming set to begin in the coming week or so. With that, elimination spoilers will likely arrive regularly.

It’s expected that TJ Lavin will return to his hosting role for the popular MTV series, with a release date to be announced sometime after filming ends.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.