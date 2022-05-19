Tori Deal from The Challenge shares pink bikini pic from ’empowering’ photoshoot with castmates

Tori Deal ahead of an elimination event on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Tori Deal provided friends, fans, and followers with her latest thirst trap on Instagram, as she showed off another photo from her time spent with castmates weeks ago.

This time around, Tori showed off more of the skimpy pink bikini she wore during her photoshoot with fellow co-stars from MTV’s competition series.

In addition to the “empowering” shout-out and photo, the Spies, Lies & Allies finalist also gave viewers something humorous for their day, sharing a video featuring her in the same pink bikini.

Tori shares skimpy pink bikini pic from photoshoot

On Thursday, former Are You The One? star Tori Deal grabbed her fans’ attention on Instagram as she showed off a photo of herself in a pink bikini, complete with a top tied in a bow and bottoms with small metal pieces on the straps showing off lots of skin.

The 29-year-old also admitted there may have been some hesitation for her to post the photo, but thanks to some of her Challenge castmates, she was able to go through with it.

“Behind every girl who’s nervous to post a bikini pic there’s a group full of bad b***hes reminding her she’s beautiful!” Tori wrote in the caption, giving shoutouts to the women she was referring to.

In the second photo of Tori’s series, fans see an original image from the photoshoot featuring her castmates, Natalie Negrotti, Britni Thornton, and Melissa Reeves. The group gathered around the Easter holiday to create several collaborative photos to promote their exclusive content at OnlyFans.

Tori and castmate Natalie Negrotti shared a big announcement weeks ago as they collaborated to bring new OnlyFans content to their pages. At the time, Tori mentioned the news that rapper and TV personality Bhad Bhabie had revealed she made a lofty sum on the platform, so they got inspired.

In another Thursday post on her Instagram page, Tori shared a video about the next reality television show MTV will cast her for. It starts off with her showing the pink bikini picture from above on a computer screen before revealing herself behind the screen, dressed in a hooded sweatshirt.

“What people need to realize is behind this picture, the person posting it, is this… I’m a catfish,” she said as she revealed herself.

Tori was joking about the MTV show Catfish, which focuses on uncovering fake internet dating profiles or personalities. The show has aired since 2021 on the network, with Season 8 ending this past March.

Will Tori appear in The Challenge Season 38?

Tori probably won’t be popping up as a cast member or catfish on MTV’s Catfish, but what about returning for the show she’s best known for?

Season 37 of The Challenge, also known as Spies, Lies & Allies, saw a group of veterans control the game throughout, with Tori part of the crew. She defeated fellow vet Amanda Garcia in an elimination just before the final. Tori then competed in the final alongside castmates including CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, Emy Alupei, Kaycee Clark, and Kyle Christie.

With Kyle as her final partner on Day 2 of the event, she and the UK star finished in second place behind CT and Kaycee. Luckily for them, the million-dollar winners were feeling generous enough to give all of the runner-ups $50,000 in prize money for their efforts.

That made for Tori’s third appearance in a final in six seasons on MTV’s show. She’s yet to win the final, but the serious competitor in her appears ready for more.

Based on a Vevmo forum thread, Tori is listed amongst potential cast members right now, along with fellow Spies, Lies & Allies star Josh Martinez and her friend from the photoshoot, Melissa Reeves. However, they’re yet to be confirmed, and as of this report, there are only five potential cast members listed.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.