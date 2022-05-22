The Challenge rumors: Former champion could be teasing return for Season 38

Could another former champion return to The Challenge in Season 38? Pic credit: Paramount+

Rumors have been swirling about The Challenge Season 38, which is expected to return to MTV this year. As of right now, there are about seven cast members who are rumored to be on the show, with many others considered “up in the air.”

Already, the shortlist includes a few former champions set to return to the show, and another may be joining that list based on social media.

This report may contain spoilers for the upcoming season of The Challenge, including the theme and names of potential cast members for the show.

Former Challenge champion teasing return?

Within the past week, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran seems to have been reminiscing over his time on MTV’s The Challenge. Viewers saw Turbo debut on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, where he became the sole winner of the season as a rookie.

On Friday, Turbo shared a clip from that WOTW season where host TJ Lavin officially proclaimed him the winner, getting $750,000 for the win.

In the clip, other finalists, including Wes Bergmann, Theo Campbell, and “Ninja” Natalie Duran, hugged him to congratulate him on the win. Turbo also commented on the victory, saying he was like “a millionaire now” in his country after winning that amount of money.

“It was an honor to be a part of The Challenge and Mtv Family,” Turbo wrote in his caption.

Along with the above clip, he showed off a few others from his highlight moments on the show, including an argument with castmate Hunter Barfield. Things got volatile during a conversation between the two, where Hunter started trash-talking Turbo and riled him up.

Turbo was ready to get physical with Hunter, but castmates and security intervened to prevent anything from going down.

“No U Are Chicken,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “I’m So Humble. Till U Piss Me Off!”

Last but not least, he shared another infamous moment from his Challenge history. This time, castmate Jordan Wiseley got upset at Turbo for kicking down large idol statues after a daily challenge. Turbo shoved Jordan away a few times, and things nearly got physical.

During a confessional interview on the side, Turbo infamously called Jordan a “p***y chicken,” indicating he’s not the boss there.

“Best Words n Best Fight Ever. 😂 No more fighting with chickens. It’s time to fight the lions. So soon MMA belt. 😈” 🔜 (MMA),” he wrote in his caption.

Viewers saw that particular argument spill over into further arguing between the two castmates, with an intense blowup at The Challenge house later. Jordan began mocking Turbo, which infuriated the WOTW champ, leading to him getting taken away to a hotel after becoming hostile.

Since Turbo’s blowup allegedly involved him making serious threats towards Jordan and even members of The Challenge security, he was taken off the show and hasn’t been on a season since that incident.

Castmates react to Turbo’s Challenge memories

Turbo’s posts about his time on The Challenge brought remarks from a few of his former castmates, including Hunter Barfield, who commented about their heated blowup during the season.

“We had a good friendship before this argument. Hate that this happened. I hope all Is well with you! 🙌,” Hunter commented on Turbo’s highlight clip.

Based on Turbo’s reply, he’s moved on past that incident, and things are all good now.

On his post about winning War of the Worlds, runner-up Theo Campbell joked that Turbo took his money at the final.

In another comment, Turbo’s castmate Paulie Calafiore added, “Make The Challenge Competitive Again,” prompting Turbo to reply that Paulie should return to the show because they need him.

As of this report, there’s no official cast for The Challenge Season 38. However, a Vevmo forum thread has a long list of names of cast members who are “up in the air” as far as the upcoming season. Turbo is among those names right now. However, Hunter is listed as a “don’t expect,” while neither Paulie nor Theo appears on any list.

Seven cast members are currently listed as potentials for the 38th season. They include former champs Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, and Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal, among others. The new season has yet to begin filming, but expect spoilers to start hitting the internet once it does.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive on Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.