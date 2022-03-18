The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley to appear in S.W.A.T. episode

Jordan Wiseley during the Total Madness season of The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Three-time Challenge champion Jordan Wiseley will return to television screens as a character in an upcoming S.W.A.T. episode for the show’s fifth season.

Jordan, who recently made headlines for his efforts to help Ukraine during the war with Russia, will appear in the episode called Albatross, set for this weekend.

His character’s name hasn’t been revealed, but several photos have popped up from the episode, courtesy of one of the actresses returning for a role on the show.

The Challenge’s Jordan to appear in upcoming S.W.A.T. episode

The CBS series S.W.A.T. is in its fifth season and will debut the episode Albatross on Sunday, March 20. Based on an IMDb synopsis, the episode will feature the team busting “a group of dangerous robbery suspects.”

“Tan is confronted with a pivotal figure from his past. Also, Luca is tapped to temporarily step in for Hicks,” the episode synopsis reads.

On Thursday, actress Brook Nevin shared a series of photos to her official Instagram, with the first featuring Jordan Wiseley, whom she tagged with other castmates. Jordan also appears in a third still, although he’s blocked by another character standing in front of him.

Based on the photos, Jordan could be one of the robbery suspects, and he’s tasked with helping out the team on their latest mission.

Along with the above photo stills, the @swatcbs Instagram account shared a teaser clip (below) ahead of the episode’s arrival.

Viewers can catch Jordan in the episode of S.W.A.T. this Sunday at 10/9c on CBS. In addition, the episode will be available for streaming and on-demand via Paramount Plus.

Jordan had roles in The Blacklist, Tyler Perry series

While Jordan, 32, first appeared on television screens with MTV’s The Real World: Portland and The Challenge, he’s had several other TV roles.

He appeared as Ben Bryant in 25 episodes of Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong from 2015 until 2017. In addition, he showed up as a character named Fingers in the drama series The Blacklist on NBC.

Jordan is featured in the completed 2021 TV movie Space Juice as Uncle Daddy and will appear in The Stalking Fields as Claver. The latter features Jordan as a writer along with Sean Crampton. It’s currently in post-production, according to Jordan’s IMDb listing.

His recognition in reality TV came from winning on three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. They included Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2.

Viewers last saw the three-time champion during the Total Madness season in 2020, which also featured his then-fiance Tori Deal. The couple has since broken up, and each appears to have moved on to other ventures in their lives while remaining amicable.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiers on May 11 on Paramount Plus.