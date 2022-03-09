The Challenge’s Tori Deal shares cheeky photos of reunion dress gone wrong: ‘jokes on me’

Tori Deal at The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Sometimes our expectations don’t match reality, which is an aspect of life that The Challenge star Tori Deal recently demonstrated on social media.

Tori, formerly an Are You The One? cast member, has become a regular on MTV’s Challenge seasons and has been a finalist several times, with no big wins yet.

She recently celebrated her 29th birthday and, a day later, revealed a humorous post in which she showed everyone why the joke was on her as far as a reunion dress she ordered.

Tori shows off her expectations vs. reality photos

Days ago, Tori posed in a skimpy green bikini as part of a themed costume for her birthday celebration, which she said involved “the return of Saturn.” The festivities included various friends, including Challenge castmates, dressing up as planets to help her celebrate turning 29.

On Tuesday, the Spies, Lies & Allies finalist shared a photo series that featured her wearing a dress she said she ordered for The Challenge Season 37 reunion. The beautiful sparkling silver dress features fringes hanging down, with Tori in full make-up and barefoot.

The first photo shows her posing in a side-by-side image with another woman modeling how the dress should look.

However, the second photo has a shot of Tori in a different pose as she presents how the sparkly silver dress is too short, giving a glimpse of her backside.

“Expectation vs reality….. I spent $300 on this dress and was gonna wear it to the Challenge reunion. It came in 6 months late and was 6 inches short…,” Tori said in her IG post’s caption.

“It came in 3 months AFTER the reunion and they only have a 30 day return policy… so jokes on me,” she said.

The Challenge castmates react to Tori’s reunion dress mishap

More than a few of Tori’s Challenge friends and castmates reacted to her humorous expectations vs. reality post, including former Final Reckoning finalist Natalie Negrotti.

“[LMFAO] JOKES ON ME,” she wrote with crying laughing emojis.

“Thank God you didn’t wear it to the reunion! AND Happy Birthday!!!” Veronica Portillo commented.

Former Battle of the Seasons 2012 winner Ashley Kelsey told her friend Tori she “would have rocked it regardless.”

Former Challenge star Brittany Baldi gave Tori a good suggestion of what she can do with the skirt now.

Tori last appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, where she had a showmance with rookie castmate Emanuel Neagu during part of the season. She’d end up reaching the final and finishing second overall along with her teammate Kyle Christie.

It’s still unknown if she’ll return for Season 38, as official cast details have yet to arrive. She always expects to win the final, something she’s yet to achieve in reality. Based on her competitive nature, it won’t be surprising if she wins a season at some point during her Challenge career.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.