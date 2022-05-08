The Challenge finalist Emy Alupei shows rear view in thong swimsuit, black leather in music performance

Emy Alupei during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies elimination event. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Emy Alupei became quite the polarizing cast member, with some fans disliking how emotional and goofy she acted at times during episodes. However, other fans loved her unique personality and welcomed it on the show.

In the past several days, Emy gifted fans and followers with some sizzling visuals, including a photo of herself enjoying a beautiful pool in a thong swimsuit.

Additionally, the former Survivor Romania and X Factor star gave fans a preview of some of her music as she showed off a clip of her singing in a sleek black leather outfit.

Emy Alupei poses in thong swimsuit near indoor pool

With a season of The Challenge in the books, Emy Alupei has shown she’s got the talent and experience to reach a final and finish it. With that final taking place last year, she’s been back in Romania enjoying her life.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram to highlight a side of herself that The Challenge didn’t show. In a photo featuring beautiful flowers and trees surrounding an indoor swimming pool, Emy poses with her back turned towards the camera.

She’s wearing a black thong swimsuit, showing off plenty of skin as she looks to the side while wearing shades.

Emy didn’t tag the location or indicate where she was and simply used a volcano emoji to caption her photograph. The Instagram photo also appears to have a filter or unique effect applied as it shows various camera settings and details around the corners of the image.

Emy shares new video of her singing in black leather

In addition to being a solid competitor and liked by castmates, Emy Alupei also showed another talent during Spies, Lies & Allies with her ability to sing. MTV made her song Alien the focus of one of the season’s episodes, as she even serenaded her castmates during their night at the club.

Earlier this week, she shared a nearly one-minute-long video where she’s singing on stage. The former Challenge rookie is wearing some shiny black leather pants, a black bustier, gloves, and shades. Her hair is light blue, similar to one of her looks during the reality TV show.

The video features her singing several different songs of varying tempos, complete with a band playing behind her. One of the individuals is even rocking an Alien t-shirt on the stage.

Emy’s used a “Rock n Roll” hand gesture and guitar emoji for another simplistic IG post caption.

It’s unknown when and where the above performance occurred or how many people attended the event.

As mentioned, she previously appeared on The X Factor Romania years before her arrival on MTV for The Challenge. She sang Sia’s Chandelier during one performance to display her impressive vocal abilities.

During The Challenge Season 37, Emy performed Alien a second time for castmates and viewers at the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. The song closed out the show with her castmates dancing and singing around her as she performed the track.

Based on The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, it seems there’s a chance Emy could return for another season. Her biggest fans are likely hoping to see the unique competitor back on the screen showing her physical talents and entertaining abilities.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.