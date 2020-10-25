Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks reunite after Love Island finale

Summer’s over and the Love Island USA villa is empty.

Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks left as this season’s second-place winners.

Fans loved Cely but couldn’t say the same about her college football player partner.

Although they were the most established couple in the villa, fans, and even other castmembers, felt that Johnny was faking his feelings and playing the game for the $100,000 grand prize.

Well, they are proving the naysayers wrong as they look more in love than ever.

Has Cely watched Casa Amor?

One of the biggest sore spots of this couple’s relationship was Johnny’s performance in Casa Amor.

Casa Amor is the biggest relationship test in the Love Island franchise and it’s safe to say Johnny failed miserably. Casa Amor separates the couples and tempts them in a villa with brand new singles.

Although he returned to Cely after Casa Amor, it wasn’t without trying out his options first. If it wasn’t for Casa Amor, Jely could’ve given the season’s winners, Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, a run for their money.

Upon leaving the villa, fans were curious if Cely has watched the episodes of Johnny in Casa Amor.

While she’s seen partial clips, she hasn’t gotten to see all of it. She left the villa on a high and agreed to give herself time to enjoy the experience.

She knows watching Casa Amor will upset her, but it won’t change how she feels about her boyfriend. She reminds viewers that it was a dating show and although he gave himself to the experience more, she’s happy to be leaving in love.

They recently reunited

Leaving the villa gave this couple a new problem – the distance.

Johnny is originally from Virginia and Cely lives on the West Coast – so not only do thousands of miles separate them, but they live in completely different time zones.

Going from living together in the Las Vegas villa to living apart, this can be a harsh adjustment for a new couple.

However, Johnny and Cely are combatting the distance with periodical trips to see each other.

On their first visit outside the villa, they visited Los Angeles.

Noting that it was Johnny’s first time to L.A., she apologized to fans for not documenting her trip as she’s been enjoying the time with her man. Cely let fans know that a vlog will be coming out soon after their trip.

The couple might have been checking out their future homes as both have announced plans to move to L.A.

Other Love Island couples have been spotted prospering on the outside as well. Caleb and Justine were feeling seasonal and were seen picking pumpkins recently.

Who’s your favorite Love Island USA couple this season?

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus.