Love Island USA: Has Cely Vazquez watched Casa Amor?

If it weren’t for Johnny Middlebrooks, Cely Vazquez probably would’ve had a better chance of winning the Love Island USA grand prize of $100,000.

This season’s runner ups (aka Jely) were together from Day 1 and were definitely a contender for taking the top spot. Viewers loved Cely’s bubbly personality — but Johnny, not so much.

At the premiere of the season, Johnny’s ex left fans with a sour taste in their mouth when she revealed he allegedly broke off their engagement a few days before leaving for Love Island.

After Johnny’s steamy performance with Mercades Schnell in the flagship relationship test, Casa Amor, viewers rooted for Cely to leave the college athlete.

Has Cely watched Casa Amor?

In an interview with After the Island, Cely gets asked the question all viewers want to know. Does she plan on watching Casa Amor?

Most viewers agree Johnny downplayed the situation when explaining his behavior.

While she’s watched clips, she hasn’t watched all the episodes. She explains she left the villa on a high and would give herself time to enjoy the experience before diving into watching.

While she knows watching Casa Amor will upset her, it won’t change how she feels about him.

“The way that things happened, it happened, do we need to dwell on that? No. I want to be with Johnny — it is what it is,” she explained in the interview.

Although most people feel she forgave Johnny too quickly, viewers only saw 45 minutes of them spending 24 hours together.

She reminds viewers that this is a reality TV show, and the couple had only known each other two to three weeks before Casa Amor happened.

They weren’t official, and she admits Johnny gave himself over more to the dating show experience than she did.

She holds no ill feelings toward Mercades, as she did the best she could for her situation. Cely admits she doesn’t know how she would’ve acted had it been her arriving midseason in Casa Amor.

However, if Johnny’s behavior happened today, it would be a different story.

What’s next for Jely?

Like many other Love Island USA castmember’s, moving to Los Angeles is in their future.

Johnny currently resides in Virginia and plans on making the drive across the country for the move. When asked if Cely was going to join, she said road trips aren’t her thing.

Cely’s move is only a couple of hours, as she currently resides in Sacramento.

The couple is looking forward to the next chapter of their life. Do you think this Love Island USA relationship will last?