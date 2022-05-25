Former The Challenge rookie Lauren Coogan stuns in black Dreamgirl lingerie from Beverly Hills

Lauren Coogan briefly appeared on CBS’ Love Island and MTV’s The Challenge. Pic credit: @laurencoogan/Instagram

Reality TV star Lauren Coogan showed off another sizzling thirst trap for her growing social media following on Wednesday as she displayed a look in black lingerie.

Viewers saw her appear briefly on CBS’ Love Island USA and in a few blink-and-you-might-miss-them moments as a rookie on MTV’s The Challenge Season 37.

However, fans saw her clearly in her latest post on Instagram, as many individuals commented in admiration of the stunning images she shared.

Lauren Coogan shares black lingerie photos from Beverly Hills

Wearing black lingerie from Dreamgirl International, Lauren Coogan was looking seriously seductive as she posed from a hotel room or apartment balcony in Beverly Hills, California.

In her first image, Lauren has her arm stretched up to hold the top of one of the doors. She shoots a serious look towards the camera, with her long brown hair cascading down toward her midsection.

A second photo shows Lauren’s side view as she leans forward with her hands on the balcony, looking down below and surveying the scenery.

“Sitting, waiting, wishing,” she wrote in a simple caption, which could refer to many things.

In her photo set, Lauren may be wearing the sold-out Stretch Lace and Sheer Mesh High Neck Underwire Bralette with Matching Thong from Dreamgirl. It features a stretch lace and sheer mesh high neck halter underwire bralette with a matching thong.

When available, the items sell for $40 on the website, with “Coming Soon” currently showing on the product page.

Reality TV stars and fans react to Lauren’s look

While she has a modest 100,000 followers on Instagram and counting, many still showed love for Lauren Coogan’s latest look, including fellow reality TV star Morgan Lolar, who posed with Lauren in another of her recent lingerie posts.

Former Big Brother star and two-time Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore also showed some love on Lauren’s post.

The two have collaborated before during other photoshoots and events for The Ten Escape, a company Paulie and girlfriend Cara Maria Sorbello are part of, which offers fun excursions to meet and hang out with reality stars in exotic locations.

Fans also dropped comments for the reality TV star as they were wowed and stunned by her gorgeous look in the black lingerie photo series.

One fan referred to Lauren as a “next level goddess” in her pictures.

Another fan said they are “literally obsessed” with the reality television star based on her stunning photos.

Lauren, 30, debuted on Love Island USA 2, CBS’ dating show. Billed as a model and influencer, she entered the villa on Day 10 and was dumped by Day 14.

Her stint on MTV’s The Challenge was an even shorter one, as she appeared in just a few scenes during the opening episode of Spies, Lies & Allies. The rookie, who initially teamed up with Big Brother star Josh Martinez, was kicked off the show ahead of the daily mission in Episode 2.

Much like several other cast members who got kicked off that season, TJ, MTV, and The Challenge, didn’t explain Lauren’s “deactivation” on the show or elsewhere. Online spoiler and rumor forums or social media accounts suggested Lauren got kicked off due to a verbal altercation involving one of her castmates.

She later took to social media to comment on her time on reality television, calling it the “worst time” of her life. In 2020, TMZ reported that Lauren was linked to Garrett Morosky, who appeared on HBO Max’s FBOY Island. A September 2021 report indicated the two were split up when the show was filmed, although Lauren appeared in Episode 6.

During her time off reality TV, the influencer shares various images and videos on her social media. Lauren’s fans continue their wait to see if she shows up on another reality TV show in the future.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.