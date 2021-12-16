Big Brother winners at odds over who just won Survivor 41

The Survivor 41 cast crowned a winner on the Fall 2021 season finale. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Big Brother winners Derrick Levasseur and Andy Herren disagree on who should have been the Survivor 41 winner.

On Wednesday night, Erika Casupanan won Survivor 41, ending the latest season that was filmed in Fiji.

A lot of Survivor fans thought that Xavier Hastings was going to win when he made it to the final three with Erika and DeShawn Radden.

When it came time for the Survivor 41 jury members to place their votes, though, Erika won with seven votes and Xavier didn’t get any votes.

Big Brother winners weigh in on the Survivor 41 winner

“Xander, who won 2 challenges, found an idol, had one of the most memorable memorable moments/moves against Liana, and dismantled the majority alliance from the bottom, didn’t get a single vote. The Matrix is real and we just had a glitch. #Survivor41,” Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur posted on Twitter after Erika won Survivor.

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren wrote a response where he said, “He purposely chose to take Erika, a better player than him, to the finale. It was a huge oversight. She deserved every vote she got and he deserved to get zero votes. I’m also so happy that we got such a dominant, eloquent finish from a poc woman! Let’s celebrate that! #Survivor.”

Andy Herren and Derrick Levasseur commented on the Survivor 41 season finale. Pic credit: @DerrickL and @AndyHerren/Twitter

More opinions on Survivor 41 from Big Brother houseguests

Later, Andy posted another message to his own Twitter page, which seemed to come after defending Erika more than once on social media.

He wrote, “I will forever defend a great player who gets a somewhat invisible edit because I know how it feels! It can be so frustrating to be really proud of your game only to get off the show and learn that basically none of your hard work was shown. Erika deserved that win!!! #Survivor.”

Andy Herren shared more of his thoughts about Erika winning Survivor 41. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

There were also other former Big Brother houseguests watching the action take place on Wednesday night. And below is a video where a group of viewers celebrated DeShawn winning the epic fire-making challenge that took place on the Survivor 41 season finale. It was shared by Big Brother 21 cast member Jessica Milagros and there are some familiar faces in the crowd.

Survivor 41 castaway Ricard Foye also shared an image to his own page that featured Hannah Chaddha from Big Brother 23.

The debate about who won Survivor 41 and how it should have turned out will likely continue for a while, with more Big Brother houseguests expected to weigh in on the big night. But now, it’s also time to start looking forward.

A TV promo for Survivor 42 was revealed on Wednesday night in order to spark interest for the Spring 2022 season.

And here is the rumored Survivor 42 cast list for fans who want to check out the bios.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts on February 2 and Survivor 42 begins on March 9 on CBS.