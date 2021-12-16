Survivor 42 cast bios: New group led by firefighter Mike Turner

Mike Turner is on the rumored Survivor 42 cast list. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 42 cast details will now take the center stage following the conclusion of the previous season airing on CBS.

Erika Casupanan just won Survivor 41 and the $1 million prize that came with it. A very one-sided vote at the final Tribal Council netted her the win after a hard-fought season in Fiji.

And now it’s time to take a look forward at what’s to come this spring on CBS. A new season of Survivor has already been filmed in Fiji and we are going to get to watch 18 brand new castaways playing the game.

CBS just released a full Survivor 42 TV promo that can be watched here, and one of the people who gets a lot of screen time is a retired firefighter named Mike Turner. Is he one of the people who made it all the way to the end? We will all have to tune in together to find out this spring.

When is the Survivor 42 start date?

The Survivor 42 season premiere airs on Wednesday, March 9. It is going to be a two-hour episode in order to get people interested in the new group of people and to showcase what the season will be about. It all gets started at 8/7c that night, and the show will return to familiar one-hour episodes in successive weeks.

🚨SPOILER ALERT!🚨 Our castaways share a special message to our #Survivor Season 41 winner.🏆 pic.twitter.com/BDGiTwCg8X — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 16, 2021

Early Survivor 42 cast bios

Below is some information on the Survivor 42 cast that came out thanks to fan site, Inside Survivor. It’s a great site for early tidbits about upcoming castaways and seasons of the show, and they have laid claim to having the names of everyone who played on Survivor Season 42.

CBS has not yet released the official Survivor 42 cast list, but this early look is a fun way to start thinking about who might have stood the best chance to become the Survivor 42 winner in Fiji. So take everything with a grain of salt, but Inside Survivor is a really reliable source.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chanelle Howell: 28-year-old recruiter from New York, NY.

Daniel Strunk: 30-year-old law clerk from Ann Arbor, MI.

Drea Wheeler: 34-year-old fitness trainer from Montreal, Quebec.

Hai Giang: 28-year-old analytics director from New Orleans, LA.

Jackson Fox: 47-year-old from Charlotte, NC.

Jonathan Young: 28-year-old beach rental business owner from Gulf Shores, AL.

Jenny Kim: 42-year-old designer from New York, NY.

Lindsay Dolashewich: 30-year-old dietician from Summit, NJ.

Lydia Meredith: 22-year-old actress from Los Angeles, CA.

Marya Sherron: 46-year-old educational consultant from Indianapolis, IN.

Maryanne Oketch: 22-year-old integrated science student from Hamilton, Ontario.

Mike Turner: 57-year-old retired firefighter from Hoboken, NJ.

Omar Zaheer: 30-year-old exotic animal veterinarian from Guelph, Ontario.

Rocksroy Bailey: 43-year-old environmental scientist from Las Vegas, NV.

Romeo Escobar: 34-year-old TV producer and pageant director from Los Angeles, CA.

Swati Goel: 19-year-old student from Stanford, CA.

Tori Meehan: 24-year-old grad student from Tulsa, OK.

Zach Wurtengerger: 21-year-old communications and media studies student from Weston, FL.

A photo of the elusive Rocksroy has now been added to the #Survivor 42 cast page https://t.co/pcryUjAVb8 — Martin Holmes (@RedmondSurvivor) December 16, 2021

Of note on this early rumored Survivor 42 cast list is that there are three new people from Canada (like Erika from Season 41), there are a few older players, and there are a few really young players as well. Could a Canadian alliance emerge? Stay tuned!

Survivor applications open for future seasons

A TV promo for the Survivor 42 season can be viewed here, and it should create excitement and interest among people who want to apply to be on the show. As was hinted at during commercial breaks during the Survivor 41 season finale, the production team is looking for new people to fill out applications for future seasons of the show.

And for people who just want to enjoy watching the show play out from the comfort of a couch at home, CBS is trying a new show that is basically Survivor for celebrities. The show will feature a group entirely of celebrities who will be shown playing survival games in Panama.

But that’s not all that’s coming in the world of reality competition shows on CBS. The network is rolling out brand new seasons of Celebrity Big Brother and The Amazing Race in early 2022. That should keep television viewers busy for a while.

Survivor 42 debuts March 9, 2022, on CBS.