Big Brother 2022 schedule: Episodes for Week 1 laid out

The Big Brother 2022 schedule is about to begin, introducing CBS viewers to the BB24 cast. Even though the Summer 2022 schedule is a bit shorter than normal, there will still be a lot of action packed in.

The season premiere arrives on Wednesday, July 6, when a live move-in episode will present the BB24 cast. And then, it’s off to the races, with early alliances forming, the first Head of Household setting a tone, and the theme starting to play out.

That first episode will be 90 minutes long and immediately followed by the series premiere of The Challenge USA. And on the night of Day 1, the Big Brother live feeds will get turned on.

Make sure to note that the BB24 cast list reveal has been delayed, so Big Brother fans aren’t going to learn the names of the new houseguests until right before the first episode.

Big Brother 2022 schedule: Week 1 episodes

Below is the breakdown of when the first week of episodes will air for Big Brother 24. It’s going to be a busy week for the BB24 cast, with a lot of action that will likely get revealed on the live feeds as well.

Episode 1: Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c

Episode 2: Sunday, July 10 at 8/7c

Episode 3: Wednesday, July 13 at 8/7c

Episode 4: Thursday, July 14 at 9/8c (first eviction)

You asked, we listened! We've collected some of your favorite moments from #BigBrother, complete with laughter, tears, and… pots and pans? 😅 pic.twitter.com/GwC2FDqpZc — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 10, 2022

Big Brother news and notes

Former Big Brother 23 houseguest Frenchie tracked down his truck after it was stolen, sharing a story about how he helped the police figure out what had happened.

Big Brother 14 winner Ian Terry stated he no longer watches the show. This is despite getting invited back to participate in Big Brother All-Stars 2.

In other interesting news, Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur has an idea to shake up the game, and it is an idea that would certainly alter some of the strategies that are currently used on the show.

And for anyone who may have missed it, Big Brother 22 couple Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got married. They started dating after their time in the Big Brother house ended, and now they are living happily together.

The Big Brother 2022 schedule also includes a Sunday night season finale in September, but the good news is that this will allow the network to give Julie Chen Moonves two hours to wrap everything up. Hopefully, the BB24 jury gets a lot of time to talk.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.