Big Brother 2022 cast delay: CBS announces official BB24 cast release date

Big Brother 2022 is going to be packed with surprises this year, and for many fans of the show, that could also include the names of the people who will be playing this time around.

Rather than release the names on the BB24 cast list a week or more in advance of the season premiere, it seems that the producers and CBS will be maintaining that secret a lot longer during the Summer 2022 preseason.

Former houseguest Janelle Pierzina said the cast would be released on July 1. She said she got the information from a source with knowledge, but it turns out that July 1 is going to come and go without an official announcement.

When is the Big Brother 2022 cast list coming out?

The Big Brother social media accounts just posted some very surprising news, which is not going to be what many fans of the show had hoped to read. At the same time, at least nobody will be waiting throughout the weekend for the big news to drop on any day – now we know when to expect it.

“Hey #BigBrother fans, enjoy your long weekend. We’ll be announcing the #BB24 cast TUESDAY. See you then,” reads the social media message shared today.

This means we can expect to see the full BB24 cast list at some point on Tuesday, July 5. That’s right before the season premiere airs on the night of Wednesday, July 6.

We will all get to enjoy the Big Brother live feeds again this summer, with the coverage beginning after the episode airs on July 6. This is where subscribers get to see what the houseguests are up to outside of the episodes.

And don’t forget that the first episode is going to be 90 minutes long, with a lot of time spent on the live move-in and also the BB24 cast introductions by host Julie Chen Moonves. They will also likely play a Head of Household Competition on Day 1 to see who holds the power right out of the gate.

Stay tuned, because when Tuesday rolls around, we will make sure to pass on all of the information that pertains to the BB24 cast. The bios should come out at the same time, and we will only have a short time to absorb it all before they are off to the races on Wednesday night.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.