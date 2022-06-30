Big Brother 24 cast reveal: When will BB24 houseguests be announced?

Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina may have shared some inside information about BB24. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 24 cast reveal is coming a bit later than many fans of the show would prefer, but former houseguest Janelle Pierzina may have just leaked some really great news.

Many Big Brother fans have been taking to social media to post their thoughts about the BB24 cast list not getting announced much earlier. With the July 6 season premiere coming up quickly, it’s understandable why people are antsy.

But it seems that the producers of the show have a plan in place that entails not announcing who is playing the game in Summer 2022 until the season has nearly arrived.

Janelle Pierzina shares BB24 news

Taking to Twitter today, four-time Big Brother player Janelle Pierzina shared some breaking news about the show. While her note hasn’t been confirmed by the show itself yet, Janelle has been very close to the reality competition show for years.

Big Brother fans first met Janelle as a member of the Big Brother 6 cast. After winning over many fans, Janelle was invited back for Big Brother All-Stars (BB7), Big Brother 14, and then Big Brother All-Stars 2 (BB22).

“Just got word cast reveal is tomorrow! Thanks goodness #BB24 I can’t wait to see the cast list and pick my pre-season favs,” Janelle wrote in a Twitter post that already has a lot of fan interaction.

If Janelle is correct, then the Big Brother 24 cast should be revealed at some point on Friday, July 1.

More information about Big Brother 2022 season

The start time for the Big Brother live feeds was just shifted, but the great news is that subscribers will get to tune in for some more fun through Paramount+ this summer. That should give viewers even more insight into the brand new cast.

It was also confirmed that the BB24 cast is all-new people, so there are going to be some new faces for the fans to watch. Having another season with no returners also sets up an interesting scenario for what the show could do with Big Brother 25 in Summer 2023.

As a reminder, the first episode of Big Brother 24 is going to be 90 minutes long, and it arrives on Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c. That will include a live move-in for the BB24 cast, ramping up the excitement that viewers should experience on Day 1.

Stay tuned, everyone, because if Janelle Pierzina is correct, we will be able to share all of the names and bios of the BB24 cast very soon.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.