Big Brother 24 cast: All-new houseguests or returners?

The Big Brother 24 cast is getting very close to their time to shine, with the Summer 2022 season starting up next month on CBS.

Recently, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed the Big Brother 24 start date, giving fans of the show an exact day to circle on the calendar. And that’s a big deal because there has been a lot of excitement about the upcoming season.

The good news for long-time Big Brother fans is that CBS decided to bring back the celebrity version of the show this past winter. It gave everyone something extra to watch as we waited for the next summer season to arrive.

While we wait for the BB24 cast members to take their bows in July, fans can go back and watch Celebrity Big Brother 3 episodes by streaming them on Paramount+. That’s also where the first 23 seasons of the summer show can also be viewed.

Big Brother 24 cast will be all-new houseguests

CBS has confirmed that the Big Brother 24 cast is going to be made up entirely of people who are brand-new to the game. The network went with all-returners back on Big Brother 22, giving fans their fill of former houseguests, and this is another opportunity for some new blood to star on the show.

When will the Big Brother 24 cast be revealed?

There is still a lot of mystery about who is going to be part of the Big Brother 24 cast this summer, and we might not be that close to learning their names. There have already been some Big Brother rumors on social media hinting at a cast revelation next week, but we will have to wait and see if that really happens.

The BB24 start date is Wednesday, July 6, so it might make the most sense to debut the cast names the week before that. So, we might be looking at around Monday, June 27, or a bit later in that week.

Some more news from Big Brother

There are a lot of former Big Brother houseguests on the new cast for The Challenge USA. It is going to air episodes after Big Brother on Wednesday nights this summer, and this is a new version of The Challenge that only features stars of CBS reality TV shows.

In other news, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett got married. They met as members of the BB22 cast and began a relationship right after that season came to an end.

And in some news from Celebrity Big Brother, former CBB3 cast member Shanna Moakler shared a hot bikini photo that came with a warning.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.