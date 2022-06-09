Shanna Moakler’s hot new bikini photo comes with a warning

Reality TV star Shanna Moakler is turning heads with a new photo. Pic credit: @ShannaMoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler shared a hot new bikini photo that is creating a lot of buzz. The reality TV star, who recently appeared on a new season of Celebrity Big Brother, is certainly keeping in good shape.

Posing in a two-piece black bikini with gold chains holding it all together, Moakler also posted a warning with the new photo that she had shared with her followers.

“I hope this isn’t to sexy for all you kids! I’m never going to get out of IG jail! 😂⚓️,” Shanna wrote as the caption to the new photo.

Shanna is referencing that she has been placed in Instagram “jail” as a result of recent activity on the site, and it’s a tongue-in-cheek joke that her photos might be too hot for the site.

Shanna Moakler poses in hot black bikini

Below is the new post from Shanna, and it is receiving a lot of attention from her followers. It has already passed 6,800 total likes in the short time it has been up, including support from some familiar former Big Brother houseguests, like Paul Abrahamian.

More Big Brother news and notes

A new version of The Challenge is airing on CBS this summer, and the cast list includes several Big Brother alums. It is an interesting incarnation of the famous MTV show, but this time it only includes stars of CBS reality television shows.

And speaking of Big Brother, host Julie Chen Moonves teased the start date for BB24, which will also be airing this summer on CBS. That will be a chance for fans of the show to see an entirely new group of houseguests playing the game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Big Brother 24 and The Challenge USA will be releasing new episodes each Wednesday night this summer, giving CBS viewers a central location for some reality TV fun. That fun will continue in the fall when Survivor 43, The Amazing Race 34, and a new show based on The Love Boat will air that night.

Regarding the new season of The Amazing Race, it is rumored that a Big Brother showmance is taking part. That could be a lot of fun for fans of the show to see play out.

Paramount+ is a great place to go back and stream the episodes of Celebrity Big Brother 3 that Shanna Moakler was featured on. That’s also where fans can view past seasons of Survivor, The Amazing Race, and the summer version of Big Brother.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.