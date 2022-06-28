Big Brother fans post about their need to see the BB24 cast list

A look back at the Big Brother 22 cast members introducing themselves. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother fans really want to know the names on the BB24 cast list, but the eerie silence from the show’s producers has led to a lot of frustrations.

Many Big Brother fans have thus taken to social media to start making jokes or sharing their desperation about needing to know the names of the new houseguests.

With the July 6 season premiere arriving very soon, it is also a bit surprising that there has been a lack of specific details about what the Big Brother 2022 season will entail.

At the same time, maybe it’s a good thing that the producers have kept so much mystery about this season intact. That could lead to a really interesting live move-in episode on Day 1.

Big Brother fans take to social media

Below are just a few recent posts that Big Brother fans have made about BB24.

The tweets have been entertaining and understandable.

The season starts next week. Where are the #BB24 announcements?! pic.twitter.com/R5XsJegKDy June 28, 2022

Fans have reacted to CBS’ suspenseful approach.

I know CBS wants to keep us in suspense but… #bb24



pic.twitter.com/jI4Ln6KlO5 — Ciara (@style_smile33) June 28, 2022

Big Brother fans excited that the season is starting soon

Meanwhile, a lot of Big Brother fans are excited that a new season of the show is about to begin.

It has led to quite a few other posts sharing their optimism.

With one fan even desiring a pre-season.

What we DO know about Big Brother 24

Even though the BB24 cast information has not yet been released, the network hasn’t been entirely silent about the upcoming installment.

It was recently revealed that the Big Brother 2022 season would be shorter than usual. That’s not necessarily bad, but it does mean that the 99-day seasons are likely to become a thing of the past.

The producers also announced that the cash prize would be $750,000 for the Big Brother 24 winner. That’s the amount it was raised to for the Big Brother 23 season last summer, with the intent being to get it closer to the prize fund of shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Now, we just have to be patient until the BB24 cast list comes out, with the knowledge in hand that everyone has already been sequestered and that it is just a matter of time. The big reveal day is still coming, and we should also be getting a Big Brother house tour from host Julie Chen Moonves before the episodes start rolling out.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.