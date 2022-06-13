Big Brother alums Christmas and Memphis share honeymoon videos

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott from Big Brother 22 got married. Pic credit: @MemphisGarret/Instagram

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett from Big Brother 22 recently got married, and since then, they have been traveling around the world on their honeymoon.

It was as members of the BB22 cast that Christmas and Memphis first met. When their season of the show came to an end, they started dating in the real world. And then they got engaged last year.

At the end of May, Christmas and Memphis got married in Georgia, sending the couple on their new journey together. Shortly after the big day, they shared some great photos of Christmas in her dress and Memphis in his tux.

Christmas and Memphis on a tour around the world

The Big Brother couple has been sharing a lot of beautiful photos and videos recently that showcase the places that they have been after they got married.

In this post below, Memphis shares a video of Positano, Italy.

And here is a video of the happy couple spending time at Café Voyage in Italy. It overlooks some beautiful water and it is clear that Christmas is having a great time.

In a new video taken in Greece, Memphis recorded Christmas hopping around in a cute dress that looks even better when she is spinning.

“Greece was made for her!” Memphis wrote as the caption for the video.

What would a honeymoon near the water be without spending some time out on the water? In the video below, Memphis and Christmas are out on some rough water, but everything looks great during their fun in the sun.

More happy news from the world of Big Brother

Big Brother 20 houseguest Bayleigh Dayton revealed she was pregnant in topless photos that she and husband Chris Williams shared. The BB20 couple also shared a gender reveal video from a big event they hosted this past weekend.

At a wedding for their sister, Cody and Paulie Calafiore did a fun dance routine straight out of the movie, A Night at the Roxbury. It was definitely a memorable moment as their family fathered for the big event.

And in other news, Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 just got engaged. Nicole shared the great news about her boyfriend proposing, and she is now wearing the ring in all of her social media endeavors.

This summer, a new group of houseguests is going to be residing in the Big Brother house. They are competing for a $750,000 cash prize that is on the line, and very soon we should be seeing a BB24 cast list.

