Bayleigh Dayton shares gender reveal video for her baby

A Big Brother baby is on the horizon for two BB20 cast members. Pic credit: Swaggy C and Bayleigh/YouTube

Big Brother 20’s Bayleigh Dayton is expecting a baby with Chris Williams, and the couple shared a video of the gender reveal that just took place. The former Big Brother showmance expects the baby to arrive this summer.

It was at the end of May that Bayleigh revealed she was pregnant in topless photos that she shared online. It was surprising news from the Big Brother alum, but the couple had even more to share.

Shortly after revealing that they were expecting, Bayleigh and Chris posted that they moved out of the country, showing that they are now off on a big adventure with their soon-to-be-born baby.

It was as members of the Big Brother 20 cast that Bayleigh and Chris met, and he went by the name Swaggy C on the show. They got engaged on the finale episode and then they got married a short time later.

Bayleigh Dayton celebrates gender reveal

“Our hearts could not be more full!! Our goal was a healthy baby so the sex didn’t matter but we are SO EXCITED TO BE GIRL PARENTS 💕🎀🌸,” Bayleigh captioned a video of the happy couple revealing the gender of their baby.

“Swag is going to be the most amazing girl dad out there. I am absolutely sure she will have him wrapped around his finger immediately! & I will be so thrilled to have a little mini/friend that I can do everything with! She is already my entire world!” Bayleigh went on to add.

Full video of the Swayleigh gender reveal

“OUR GENDER REVEAL IS HERE!!!!!!!!! We’ve waited months to reveal the gender of our baby and the time has finally arrived 😭 I truly hope you guys enjoy this! It was a special and emotional moment for us both to not only have a HEALTHY baby .. but to have a baby ____ 🤰🏽 YOU’LL SEE! ENJOY, ” reads the caption that the couple wrote on a video of the gender reveal they just shared.

It’s an exciting time for Bayleigh Dayton and she recently noted that she is at 34 weeks in the pregnancy. Soon, she and Chris will probably be sharing photos of their cute baby girl.

Coming up this summer is a brand new season of Big Brother, the show that made the expecting parents famous. There have been some fun BB24 cast rumors getting shared on social media, with fans of the show having some fun while we all wait for Julie Chen Moonves to open the doors to the Big Brother house again.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.