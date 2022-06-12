Big Brother 2022 cast list release date may have been posted

The Big Brother 20 cast brought a lot of excitement in Summer 2018. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 2022 cast will start playing the game on Wednesday, July 6. That date is set in stone, and fans now want to know when that BB24 cast list will be released.

Recently, it was revealed by production that the BB24 cast is going to be all-new people, so fans are going to get to cheer on people who are brand-new to the game.

And it looks like we may have an answer to that question about when the Big Brother 2022 cast list is coming out, as the Twitter account for SpoilerGirl has posted some new information about it.

Keep in mind that this should be taken with a grain of salt and that CBS has not yet confirmed these dates. Still, these are dates to pay attention to on the calendar as the start date for the season draws closer.

When is the Big Brother 2022 cast list coming out?

In a new post to her Twitter account, SpoilerGirl, who posts a lot of information about Big Brother and soap operas at CBS, states that the cast list will be released on Wednesday, June 29. That would be one week before the season premiere.

She went on to add that we should get a Big Brother 2022 house tour on July 1 or July 5 and that the BB24 cast members will head to sequester between June 22 and June 25.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Big Brother 20 couple Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C are expecting a baby. The former Big Brother showmance got engaged on the BB20 season finale and have been together ever since.

And speaking of Big Brother relationships, BB22 couple Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett just got married. The duo hadn’t even met before spending time together in the Big Brother house, but now they are ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

Christmas and Memphis have been sharing their honeymoon exploits with the world, including the fun video posted below.

It’s getting very close to when Big Brother 24 will be taking over primetime slots at CBS again. For fans who want to get primed for the new season, Paramount+ is a great place to stream Big Brother 23 from 2021 and Celebrity Big Brother 3 from this past winter.

Big Brother 24 begins July 6 on CBS.