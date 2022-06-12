Big Brother alums Cody Calafiore and Paulie Calafiore do fun Night at the Roxbury dance number at wedding

Cristie LaRatta and Cody Calafiore pose at a wedding for Cody’s sister. Pic credit: @CodyCalafiore/Instagram

Cody Calafiore and his brother Paulie Calafiore know how to have a good time at a wedding. The two Big Brother alums also know how to make a grand entrance.

It was as a member of the BB16 cast that Big Brother fans got to know Cody, as he teamed up with Derrick Levasseur to make it all the way to the final two. Cody returned to become the Big Brother All-Stars 2 winner a few years later.

Paulie was a part of the BB17 cast, following in his brother’s footsteps when it came to competing on the reality competition show. While he didn’t do quite as well as Cody, Paulie used it as a springboard to become a star of The Challenge over on MTV.

The Calafiore brothers dance into a wedding

“This is how you do an entrance. #roxbury,” Cody Calafiore captioned a fun video he just posted to Instagram.

“Congratulations to Angelina and Andrew! What an amazing night! #wedding,” Cody wrote on another post that featured photos from the big day.

Angelina is the sister of Cody and Paulie, which is why they were front-and-center at the wedding.

Accompanying Cody and Paulie onto the dance floor in the video below is Cody’s long-time girlfriend, Cristie LaRatta.

In the photos from the wedding that are shared below, Cody can be seen posing with Cristie, as well as the rest of the wedding party, including his mom, dad, brother, and sister.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Big Brother 20 cast member Bayleigh Dayton just shared a gender reveal video for her baby. She and Chris Williams (Swaggy C) are expecting their baby to arrive this summer. In other news from the couple, Bayleigh and Chris posted that they moved out of the country, kicking off their new adventure outside of the United States.

And speaking of weddings, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett from BB22 got married. They met in the Big Brother house, started dating soon after their season ended, and got engaged on the beach last year.

It’s hard not to wonder if we will hear wedding bells in the near future for Cody Calafiore and his girlfriend, but that’s a story for another time.

In the meantime, Big Brother fans can look forward to the BB24 cast taking over televisions this summer. It shouldn’t be too much longer until the official cast reveal takes place.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 on CBS.