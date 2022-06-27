Big Brother winner Ian Terry stopped watching the show, explained why

Ian Terry is just enjoying life without Big Brother in it. Pic credit: @TulaneTerry/Twitter

Ian Terry won Big Brother 14, and many viewers still feel he was one of the best players the game has seen. But it seems that Ian has stopped watching Big Brother, and he went into detail about why he made that decision.

It was as a member of the BB14 cast that Big Brother fans got to know Ian. He was an unassuming member of the Summer 2012 season, taking an early backseat to the overall theme of what was taking place.

For that season, producers brought back four houseguests to serve as the coaches of teams. Dan Gheesling, Britney Haynes, Mike “Boogie” Malin, and Janelle Pierzina were the fan favorites that came back, helping give the season a boost right out of the gate.

Ian started out that season as a member of Mike’s team but ended up gravitating toward Dan, who he worked with until the very end. On finale night, Ian beat out Dan to become the Big Brother 14 winner. Ian was later invited back to participate in Big Brother 22.

Ian Terry stopped watching Big Brother

Ahead of Big Brother 24, Ian Terry participated in an EW interview about his time on Big Brother. One of the questions he got asked was whether or not he still watches the show.

“I don’t. Too different from the show I grew up enjoying,” Ian stated. “BB19 was the final straw for me — I pulled the plug a few weeks in, watched the finale, and never watched another episode.”

“I figured maybe I’d give BB20 a chance, but read up on it, and it didn’t excite me much, so I passed on it. I even gave up on Survivor after the surprise final four fire-making twist was introduced (no issue with the fire-making, issue that it was a surprise). I guess I just grew out of the genre altogether,” Ian went on to elaborate.

Thanks for the gifties and updated family photo, 🐥ball! pic.twitter.com/nj717Ux4pk — Ian Terry (@TulaneTerry) March 19, 2022

