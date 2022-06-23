Better with the Brenchels: New show about Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas

Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly from Big Brother have a brand new show. Pic credit: @bspoketv/YouTube

A new show called Better with the Benchels will give fans an inside look at the lives of Big Brother alums Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas. It’s a new reality television series that could be very entertaining for fans of Rachel and Brendon.

Rachel, the Big Brother 13 winner, met Brendon when they were both featured as members of the BB12 cast. They got invited back as a duo the following season.

Brendon and Rachel have also appeared on The Amazing Race, and have been back to meet with Julie Chen Moonves several times over the years. That was also where they first revealed that Rachel was pregnant.

Better with the Brenchels start date

The first episode of Better with the Benchels will premiere on Thursday, June 23 at 9:30/8:30c on bspoketv.

According to the website for the show, fans can also watch the episodes on Roku, Apple TV, Xfinity OnDemand, and Amazon.

A trailer for the new show is shared below, where it reveals that Brendon, Rachel, and the family will be shown moving to Alabama. But along the way, they will be making a lot of stops during what appears to be an extensive family vacation before they reach their destination.

Rachel Reilly to be featured on another reality TV show

This summer, a new show called Snake in the Grass will also feature Rachel. This is a new reality competition show that USA will be airing, with alums from Big Brother, Survivor, and Naked and Afraid appearing on special episodes. It could be a lot of fun.

On the episode that will feature Reilly, the producers have also brought in Janelle Pierzina. The two Big Brother legends are going to be competing on the same night, much like how they competed against each other on The Amazing Race.

There is a brand new season of Big Brother taking place on CBS during the Summer of 2022. The BB24 cast is going to be all-new people, and the first episode airs on Wednesday, July 6. It should be another exciting installment, with a $750,000 prize on the line.

Julie Chen Moonves is back as the host for the new season and there are a lot of new twists and turns to the format getting teased by the producers. It will be very interesting to see what is done to shake things up and if any former Big Brother houseguests host some of the challenges.

Better with the Brenchels debuts June 23 at 9:30/8:30c on bspoketv.