Snake in the Grass: Rachel Reilly, Janelle Pierzina to appear on new show

Big Brother alums Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina are going to appear on a new reality competition show called Snake in the Grass this summer. There are a lot of jokes that could be made there, as they have both been referred to as snakes within the Big Brother house.

The premise of the show may remind some TV viewers of The Mole, which aired for several seasons and has seen a resurgence in viewers through Netflix. But rather than a season-long competition, each episode will feature a new group of people.

There will be four people from the world of reality TV starring on some of the episodes, with other nights having regular people appearing on the show. They are going to be competing in the jungles of Central America for 36 hours, going through grueling and mind-twisting challenges along the way. The twist is that one of the four people is working against the team.

At the end of the episode, a guess will be placed about who the saboteur was during the episode. If the three other people correctly guess who the snake was, they get to split a $100,000 prize. But if the snake fools everyone, that person takes home all of the money.

Snake in the Grass cast members

In addition to Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly and four-time houseguest Janelle Pierzina, the Snake in the Grass cast will feature Survivor: Cook Islands winner Yul Kwon and Survivor: Fiji winner Earl Cole.

There are also a few people from the Naked and Afraid franchise (Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones) who will be playing the game.

Dancing With the Stars winner Bobby Bones will serve as the host, and the first episode of Snake in the Grass will premiere on August 1 at 11/10c on USA.

As for the episode that will feature Rachel and Janelle, it is also going to co-star Stephenie LaGrossa and Cirie Fields as the other two competitors. Those two ladies were featured on Survivor.

More Big Brother and Survivor to come

A new season of Big Brother will take place this summer on CBS. The BB24 cast is going to be all-new people, with the first episode slated to air on Wednesday, July 6.

And in the fall, Survivor 43 will air on CBS. The new season was just filmed in Fiji, with a new group of people playing that game as well.

In addition to Big Brother and Survivor, a new season of The Amazing Race has just been filmed. That new race around the world will air after Survivor on Wednesday nights during the Fall 2022 television season.

Stay tuned, because we will make sure to pass on the exact night that Rachel Reilly and Janelle Pierzina will be featured on Snake in the Grass Season 1.

Snake in the Grass debuts August 1 on USA.