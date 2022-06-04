Survivor 43 is going to be a short season

Mike Turner, Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, and Omar Zaheer all felt Survivor 42 was difficult. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 43 is another short season of the show, so fans should definitely prepare for that ahead of the new episodes arriving in the fall. Host Jeff Probst and the other producers have become content with the shorter format.

For many years, Survivor lasted 39 days for the castaways. It was a number engrained in the minds of many Survivor fans, and each successive season hammered home the point that people had made it “all 39 days” on finale night.

But when the break in production took place due to what has been going on around the world, a new format was tried out to see if it would work for the show. Since new cast members had to quarantine for roughly two weeks before they could film, that got taken into account when figuring out the total number of days.

For Survivor 41 and Survivor 42, the castaways only played the game for 26 days, leading to a sped-up version of the show that allowed very few breaks for the people who were competing. It definitely changed the game, but Survivor fans are still debating whether it was for the better or not.

Survivor 43 is a 26-day season

The new season of Survivor is going to also be shorter than in the past. Survivor 43 is only 26 days long, with no hint from Jeff Probst or the other producers that there will ever be a return to the 39-day format.

The sped-up version of the show is advertised as being more difficult, with less food, fewer resources, and a more demanding schedule than in the past. And it definitely looked like the Survivor 42 cast was spent when finale night finally arrived.

The elements were relentless in #Survivor 42!🌊 What was your favorite challenge from this past season?🤩 #Emmys #FYC pic.twitter.com/oW38H9Jr0n — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 3, 2022

Filming began on Survivor 43, cast list leaked

The new season of Survivor has been filmed in Fiji and it will debut on CBS in Fall 2022. A possible leaked Survivor 43 cast list even breaks things down by the tribes that they are rumored to be on. And there is every indication that Survivor 44 will be filmed right after the winner for Season 43 has been named.

A lengthy Survivor 43 TV promo was also released, allowing fans to see what they next season could be like. There are certainly some interesting cast members featured in the promo, and it will also be intriguing to learn what new twists and turns may have been added (or taken away) for the new cast.

Since this Survivor 43 cast was able to see the Hourglass Twist from the previous two seasons, it’s possible that producers removed it. But we will all have to tune in this fall to see how it all turned out.

For Survivor fans who want to go back and watch some of the great seasons of the past, everything is available for streaming through Paramount+.

Survivor 43 airs on CBS during Fall 2022.