Survivor 43 cast: Tribes revealed for new castaways in Fiji

The Survivor 43 cast has begun playing the game in Fiji and episodes from the new season will begin airing on CBS during Fall 2022.

Along with the news that production of Survivor 43 has begun, information about the cast has been leaked online. This is giving Survivor fans a good look at who is trying to win the $1 million prize next.

The good news came out recently that CBS has ordered Survivor 43 for the Fall 2022 television season, and that Survivor 44 has been ordered for Spring 2023. It means another year of Wednesday nights in primetime for the reality competition show.

Previously, the rumored Survivor 43 cast bios were leaked, but now we have a potential look at how the tribes are going to break down. This is always an important component early on.

The rumored Survivor 43 tribes

Below is a breakdown of the three tribes that are reportedly a part of Survivor Season 43. The list itself comes from fan site, Inside Survivor, which has always been great about providing information from future seasons of the show.

Koka Tribe:

Geo Bustamante: 35-year-old web designer from Honolulu, HI.

Jay Jones: 37-year-old event curator from Philadelphia, PA.

Ryan Medrano: 24-year-old fitness instructor from El Paso, TX.

Cassidy Clark: 25-year-old fashion merchandising major from San Marcos, TX.

Karla Godoy: 28-year-old educator from Washington, DC.

Lindsay Carmine: 42-year-old pediatric nurse from Downington, PA.

Baka Tribe:

Elie Scott: 31-year-old psychologist from Salt Lake City, UT.

Jeanine Zheng: 24-year-old UX designer from Hamilton, MA.

Morriah Young: 28-year-old content creator from Philadelphia, PA.

Mike Gabler: 50-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID.

Owen Knight: 29-year-old admission counselor from New Orleans, LA.

Sami Layadi: 19-year-old student from Las Vegas, NV.

Vesi Tribe:

Cody Assenmacher: 35-year-old account manager from Honolulu, HI.

Dwight Moore: 22-year-old computer science student from Memphis, TN.

Jesse Lopez: 26-year-old PHD student from Durham, NC.

Justine Brennan: 29-year-old regional sales manager from Los Angeles, CA.

Noelle Lambert: 25-year-old Paralympian from Londonderry, NH.

Nneka Ejere: 42-year-old director of operations from Weatherford, TX.

Ya'll want #Survivor 43 tribe divisions? I got you https://t.co/0FcKjtxx7p — Martin Holmes (@RedmondSurvivor) May 16, 2022

More to come from Survivor 42

The Survivor 42 season still has an episode airing on May 18, and then the big season finale on May 25.

It has been an interesting installment for the show, continuing with some of the same twists and turns that were used on Survivor 41. But things have to be switched up for Survivor 43, as those new castaways have been able to watch these seasons.

For fans who want to jump right to the end, we have some potential spoilers about who wins Survivor 42. We will all have to tune in on finale night to find out if that’s really how it goes, but it could lead to a lot of discussion among Survivor fans on May 25.

And for anyone who wants to watch some of the classic seasons of Survivor from the past, episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.

Survivor 43 airs on CBS during Fall 2022.