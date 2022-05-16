Survivor 43 cast revealed: Bios leaked for new castaways

Jeff Probst is back to host Survivor 43. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 43 cast names may have just been revealed. This is for the show’s next season, with episodes expected to begin airing on CBS in Fall 2022.

It was recently revealed that Survivor 43 is already in production and that a new group of castaways was flown out to Fiji to begin their journey. It was a huge piece of news, even while episodes of Survivor 42 continue to be released.

Now, a lot of information about the Survivor 43 cast may have been leaked, giving fans of the reality competition an early look at who could be starring on the show when it returns for new episodes in September.

For anyone who hasn’t heard the great news yet, CBS already ordered Survivor 43 and Survivor 44, so the expectation is that the new seasons will be filmed back-to-back again. It forecasts a new season in Fall 2022 on CBS and then another one in Spring 2023.

The rumored Survivor 43 cast list

Below is the list of 18 people who are rumored to be a part of the Survivor 43 cast based on a new report from Inside Survivor. The fan site is typically very reliable when it comes to the inside scoop.

Cassidy Clark: 25-year-old fashion merchandising major from San Marcos, TX.

Cody Assenmacher: 35-year-old account manager from Honolulu, HI.

Dwight Moore: 22-year-old computer science student from Memphis, TN.

Elie Scott: 31-year-old psychologist from Salt Lake City, UT.

Geo Bustamante: 35-year-old web designer from Honolulu, HI.

Jay Jones: 37-year-old event curator from Philadelphia, PA.

Jeanine Zheng: 24-year-old UX designer from Hamilton, MA.

Jesse Lopez: 26-year-old PHD student from Durham, NC.

Justine Brennan: 29-year-old regional sales manager from Los Angeles, CA.

Karla Godoy: 28-year-old educator from Washington, DC.

Lindsay Carmine: 42-year-old pediatric nurse from Downington, PA.

Mike Gabler: 50-year-old heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID.

Morriah Young: 28-year-old content creator from Philadelphia, PA.

Noelle Lambert: 25-year-old Paralympian from Londonderry, NH.

Nneka Ejere: 42-year-old director of operations from Weatherford, TX.

Owen Knight: 29-year-old admission counselor from New Orleans, LA.

Ryan Medrano: 24-year-old fitness instructor from El Paso, TX.

Sami Layadi: 19-year-old student from Las Vegas, NV.

Earlier than intended, but there's the #Survivor Season 43 cast

But first, more to come from Survivor 42

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, there are still two more episodes of Survivor 42 left to air this spring.

On the next new episode of Survivor 42, someone will finish in sixth place, setting up the final five for the three-hour season finale.

But for anyone who wants to jump ahead right now, we have some Survivor 42 spoilers about who likely makes the final four. This comes from an online leak that claims to know the boot order.

In regard to who makes it all the way to the end this season, we also have some possible spoilers about the Survivor 42 winner.

Sharing secrets can be oh so much fun!😈 #Survivor

For Survivor fans who want to watch past episodes of the show, all seasons can be streamed on Paramount+. That’s a great way to pass the time this summer as we await episodes that star the Survivor 43 cast this fall.

Survivor 43 will air on CBS in Fall 2022.