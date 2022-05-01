Who wins Survivor 42? Possible spoilers about Spring 2022 Sole Survivor

Survivor 42 is winding down to the winner for Spring 2022. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Who wins Survivor 42 may have already been revealed in a series of spoilers that have been posted online.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a rumored boot list was leaked, possibly revealing the exact order in which people would be eliminated on the season.

Two people were eliminated on the last episode, much like the boot list had predicted, setting up a situation where the early spoilers might turn out to be 100 percent correct.

And now, as the show has gotten down to its final eight castaways, more chatter has popped up on social media about the name of the Survivor 42 winner.

We still have a ways to go until Survivor fans find out if the early spoilers turn out to be correct and the season comes to a close with another big three-hour finale. But for fans who want to jump ahead, the winner may have already been revealed.

Survivor rumors: Who is the Survivor 42 winner?

According to the latest rumors about the Spring 2022 season, Maryanne Oketch is the Survivor 42 winner. It’s not the person a lot of viewers would have predicted after the season premiere, but she certainly has played the game in an interesting and fun way so far.

If all of the latest online rumors are correct, Survivor fans will soon see Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Romeo Escobar, and Maryanne Oketch make it to the final four. From there, one of them will get eliminated in a Fire Challenge, with Jonathan the name that keeps popping up.

There have also been rumors about the vote totals, with Maryanne allegedly receiving all but one vote from the Survivor 42 jury. That would be extremely impressive if it turns out to be true.

Below is a new Reddit post where the votes of the Survivor 42 jury are being discussed.

A Reddit user posting about Survivor 42 winner. Pic credit: @ucsb2020/Reddit

News about Survivor future seasons

No matter how Survivor 42 comes to an end this spring, two new seasons of the show are already in the works. CBS ordered up Survivor 43 for Fall 2022 and Survivor 44 for Spring 2023. That will give Survivor fans a lot to look forward to over the next year.

There are also some early rumors that the Survivor 43 cast has been selected and that they are ready to play the game. That means it shouldn’t be too much longer until all of their bios and details start getting leaked online.

“We all woke up with an idea of what we wanted to do at this tribal, but everyone had to adapt and be flexible.”✨ #Survivor pic.twitter.com/p2gSkK6hJy — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 28, 2022

