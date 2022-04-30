Survivor 42: TV promo for final eight episode revealed

The final eight castaways on Survivor 42 battle it out for Immunity. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The new episode of Survivor 42 arrives on Wednesday night and it will show how things went for the final eight castaways.

On the last episode of the show, an intense Immunity Challenge took place that led to two people being safe. But host Jeff Probst also let them know that two people would be going home during split Tribal Councils.

As the Survivor spoilers had predicted, it was Rocksroy Bailey and Tori Meehan who were voted out of the game. The voting got pretty dramatic and that might carry over into the next episode.

We are starting to get very close to the season finale, where we will learn who was named the Survivor 42 winner, but they still need to get from the final eight people down to a final four.

Survivor 42, Episode 10 TV promo and synopsis

“One castaway will land a win in the reward challenge, earning a chance to nurture social bonds during a pivotal moment in the game,” reads the synopsis for the new episode of Survivor called Tell a Good Lie, Not a Stupid Lie

The new episode will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 4, and it will begin with eight people still competing in the game. By the end of the night, they will be down to just seven people.

Below is the TV promo that CBS is currently running for the May 4 episode of Survivor and it looks like there is a lot of leftover drama and nervousness based on what happened at the previous Tribal Councils.

For any fans who want to jump ahead, this is the possible Survivor 42 boot list, which reveals the likely results of the season. And that includes who has been rumored to become the Survivor 42 winner on finale night.

A $1 million prize is on the line for the final eight people still competing on the show, but they already know who won it since that portion of the show was already filmed in Fiji. Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see how everything wraps up.

The producers are heading back to work soon, with Survivor 43 and Survivor 44 already getting ordered by CBS. Things could look a lot different for those seasons, because the next potential castaways will have already seen the twists that the show tried to introduce during Survivor 41 and Survivor 42.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.