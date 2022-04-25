Survivor spoilers: Who gets voted off the show this week?

The Survivor 42 final ten castaways continue the season. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor spoilers may indicate who is going home during the show’s new episode this Wednesday night.

In the TV promo currently running for the new episode of Survivor, host Jeff Probst can be heard saying that two people are going home on the night.

If two people are indeed getting voted out, it might confirm the spoilers from the Survivor 42 boot list that came out a bit earlier. While the list has had no official confirmation, so far, it has turned out to be correct.

So, at the start of the April 27 episode of Survivor, there will be ten people left competing for the $1 million prize. But by the end of the night, the merged tribe will be down to just eight people.

Spoilers: Who is getting voted off of Survivor this week?

If the rumors are true, then Rocksroy Bailey and Tori Meehan are about to get voted out at Tribal Council. As this is just information based on rumors, take it with a grain of salt, but the rumors have been 100 percent correct about the first eight people who were eliminated.

And as a reminder, the person who went home last week was Chanelle Howell, who ended up being the first person voted off of the merged tribe. Called Kula Kula, the makeup of the tribe was impacted quite a bit by Rocksroy breaking the hourglass in the revisited twist.

Looking ahead to more from Survivor

After the April 27 episode of Survivor 42, there are only four nights left before we learn the name of the $1 million winner. The big three-hour season finale for Survivor 2022 is scheduled for late May, and hopefully, that includes a memorable moment or two.

In Fall 2022, Survivor 43 will air on CBS. The season premiere will likely arrive in September, with the production of that season close to getting started. They will probably film Survivor 43 back-to-back with Survivor 44, which has also been pre-ordered by CBS.

Survivor 44 should premiere in Winter 2022, likely with a February or March premiere that takes the new castaways through the spring months. There had been rumors about it being a themed season, but we don’t know which direction producers will officially head just yet.

#Survivor always reminds us that there's beauty everywhere!💚 Happy #EarthDay, we hope you can go outside and enjoy nature today!🌎 pic.twitter.com/b6MeZDR3DX — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 22, 2022

To catch up on earlier episodes from Survivor 42 or to watch previous seasons of the show, Survivor fans can stream it all on Paramount+.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.