Survivor 42, Episode 9: Jeff Probst says two people going home

Omar Zaheer and Rocksroy Bailey featured on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

A promo for Survivor 42, Episode 9, is running on CBS, and it shows that two more people are about to be eliminated.

On the last episode, Chanelle Howell became the first person voted off of the merged tribe. She finished in 11th place and became a member of the Survivor 42 jury.

There are just ten people left competing for the $1 million prize this season, and both Jeff Probst and the new episode synopsis reveal that we will be down to the final eight at the next Tribal Council.

As a reminder, the people remaining in the game are Omar Zaheer, Jonathan Young, Drea Wheeler, Mike Turner, Maryanne Oketch, Tori Meehan, Hai Giang, Romeo Escobar, Lindsay Dolashewich, and Rocksroy Bailey.

Survivor 42, Episode 9 synopsis

“One castaway is the last standing in the fight for immunity and earns a spot in the final eight,” reads the short synopsis for Survivor 42, Episode 9.

Survivor TV promo for Game of Chicken

Below is the TV promo currently running for the new episode of Survivor 42 called Game of Chicken. It will air for the first time on Wednesday, April 27, and there will be a lot of drama.

Not only does host Jeff Probst state that two people are going home, but he also says that two people are going to win Individual Immunity. That could lead to a lot of chaos at Tribal Council, especially with all of the advantages spread around the tribe.

More news from Survivor

A big three-hour season finale for Survivor 42 is scheduled for late May. That’s where we will find out who the newest Survivor jury picked to win the $1 million prize.

There are a lot of rumors about how it will all play out, and we have some Survivor spoilers about the boot list here if there are fans who want to jump ahead to see who might win this season.

Looking toward next year, CBS has already ordered Survivor 43 and Survivor 44, so there are new casts that will be put together soon. Since those potential castaways have seen the twists from Seasons 41 and 42, the producers may need to shift things a bit.

As a reminder, all previous episodes from Survivor Season 42 are available for streaming on Paramount+. It’s also a great way to re-watch some of the season’s earlier episodes now that we know the final 10.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.