Survivor 42 promo, synopsis for penultimate episode

A big challenge awaits the Survivor 42 cast. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 only has two episodes left, with the penultimate episode airing on May 18 and then the three-hour season finale arriving on May 25.

There is still a lot of action left to take place this season, as there are six castaways still vying for the $1 million prize.

On the latest episode of Survivor 42, it was Drea Wheeler who got voted out at Tribal Council. That left Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, Omar Zaheer, and Lindsay Dolashewich as the final competitors.

For Survivor 42, Episode 12, viewers will get to watch as one more person is eliminated, setting up the final five people who will still be in the running when the big season finale arrives later in May.

Survivor 42 synopsis for Caterpillar to a Butterfly

“Only six castaways remain, and one will be on the wrong side of the vote. Also, one castaway climbs the stairway to victory and wins immunity at tribal council, on this season’s penultimate episode,” reads the Survivor 42 episode synopsis for Caterpillar to a Butterfly.

As a reminder, this is the episode that will debut on Wednesday, May 18 at 8/7c on CBS.

Survivor 42 TV promo for next new episode

Below is the TV promo running on CBS for the May 18 episode of Survivor 42. Some big moves appear to be coming, and some key castaways in the final six appear to be targeted for the next Tribal Council vote.

More news from Survivor

As previously noted, the show is working toward the Survivor 42 season finale on May 25. That’s when fans of the show will learn which one of these castaways won the $1 million prize in Fiji.

Looking ahead, production of Survivor 43 has already begun, with new castaways playing the game and those episodes getting constructed in order to air in Fall 2022.

The additional great news is that Survivor 44 has already been ordered by CBS as well, with the expectation that the season will begin filming right after they complete Survivor 43.

For Survivor fans who really want to jump ahead, there are a number of Survivor 42 rumors predicting the winner. Since many of the online rumors have already been verified over the course of the season, it looks like the leaked name of the new Sole Survivor could also be correct.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.