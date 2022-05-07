Survivor 42 spoilers: Who makes it to the final four Fire Challenge?

Soon the final four members of the Survivor 42 cast will be seen in front of the jury. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 42 spoilers on social media may have revealed who makes it to the final four this season. It may also reveal who loses in the Fire Challenge before the final three stand in front of the jury.

On the last episode of the show, it was Hai Giang who got eliminated at Tribal Council. It was a memorable segment, culminating in Omar Zaheer leading the charge against Hai.

Following his final episode as a contestant, Hai spoke to Survivor fans about what went wrong with his game. He also gave a lot of credit to the people who worked to get him out.

With Hai sent packing, only seven people remain in contention as the next new episode of Survivor draws closer. But since Season 42 was filmed in Fiji last summer, the cast members already know who eventually wins that $1 million prize.

Who makes it to the Survivor 42 Fire Challenge?

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a rumored boot list for Survivor 42 got leaked online. To this point, it has turned out to be correct about who is going to make it to the end.

If the Survivor 42 spoilers leaked online are indeed correct, Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Romeo Escobar, and Maryanne Oketch are going to be the final four castaways left standing.

According to those same spoilers, it is Jonathan who loses the Fire Challenge, sending Mike, Romeo, and Maryanne to the end. That trio would then state their case to the jury to possibly become the Survivor 42 winner.

More news about Survivor

An interesting behind-the-scenes look at Survivor was given by host Jeff Probst this week, as he explained and displayed what goes into creating a challenge for the show. He then talked about how the castaways learn the rules of the challenges, and how much he cheers them on each time.

Probst also revealed that he is going to be answering more questions from Survivor fans in the coming weeks, which should give viewers an even better backstage pass to all the work that goes into making the show possible. That might come as a surprise to even long-time fans of the show.

CBS has reportedly begun production on Survivor 43, with the plan being to air those episodes in Fall 2022. The additional great news is that Survivor 44 has already been ordered as well. That season is set to be released in Spring 2023.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.