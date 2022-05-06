Survivor 42’s Hai Giang talks about his mistakes, calls himself a ‘snake’

Hai Giang finished Survivor 42 in eighth place. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42, Episode 10 was the end of the road for Hai Giang.

With the cast down to just eight people, Hai found himself on the wrong end of a strategy put in place by Omar Zaheer.

While it seemed like Jonathan Young was the biggest target and likely to get eliminated after losing the Immunity Challenge, Jonathan found safety when the vote flipped against Hai.

By a vote of 6-2, Hai was voted off of Survivor 42 and he became the the fourth member of the jury. He joined Chanelle Howell, Rocksroy Bailey, and Tori Meehan as the people who get to decide the Survivor 42 winner.

Hai Giang speaks about his time on Survivor 42

“I think I was playing too visible of a game. My game wasn’t very covert. I was aggressive and strategic in my gameplay, and I think I did a really poor job at managing my threat level,” Hai Giang stated when describing his gameplay to TVLine.

“Other strategic players saw an opportunity to cut the head off the snake, and I was the metaphorical snake!” Hai went on to say about how he was eliminated from the game.

As for his elimination at the hands of Omar, Hai had some very positive things to say about him and where he stands at this point of the game.

“Omar is 100 percent playing the best game. I think though in hindsight, people didn’t notice his game. So if he makes it to the end, he’s going to have to be articulate and explain the moves he made, and that actually might piss a lot of people off. Sending Mike’s closest ally home by telling Mike a lie that never happened… does that warrant respect or will that piss people off? We’ll see,” Hai elaborated about what took place on the episode.

