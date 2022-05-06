Survivor 42: Jeff Probst provides interesting behind-the-scenes look at constructing a challenge

The Survivor 42 castaways debating the season. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 host Jeff Probst has shared some new content where he explains what goes into a challenge and what it is like for the castaways as they see each one for the first time.

This is all part of a plan by Probst to provide answers to questions that Survivor fans have been asking for a while, and it should give an interesting look behind the scenes.

Currently, Season 42 is still airing on Wednesday nights, but there are now just seven people left competing for that $1 million prize. The good news, though, is that production of Survivor 43 has already begun.

As a reminder, under the newish format, there will be a final four challenge this season, with two people then forced to participate in a Fire Challenge to see who gets to stand in front of the Survivor 42 jury.

Jeff Probst talks about castaways seeing new challenges

In the clip shared below, Survivor host Jeff Probst addresses what viewers don’t see during a challenge. He goes into detail about what happens and how he is cheering them on each time. It is an interesting view behind the curtain.

This is the first of many questions that Probst says he is going to answer about the show in the coming weeks, so it could lead to a lot of interesting videos for fans of the show to enjoy.

Hey #Survivor fans! Some of you had questions for me about the show, and I’m here to answer a few over the next couple of weeks. New episode tonight on @CBS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TeLOpSkI1J — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) May 4, 2022

Jeff Probst explains how a challenge is constructed

In this next clip, Probst explains what goes into constructing each challenge and how much work is taking place behind the scenes. He even has some of the Survivor staff on camera to show some intriguing components of the preparation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This shows how much time is needed ahead of time to get everything in place, underscoring how the challenges aren’t geared toward benefiting any specific contestant.

Just some BTS action of what it takes to layout a #Survivor challenge!🎥🏝️ pic.twitter.com/Ij4zgmqeMd — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 5, 2022

Three-hour finale for Survivor 42 coming up

A big three-hour episode of Survivor 42 is coming up on Wednesday, May 25 that will reveal who has won the season. It begins with the two hours of show before the third hour, which is where everything gets wrapped up.

For Survivor fans who want to jump ahead, here are some rumors about who wins Season 42 of the reality competition show.

Also, we have the rumored Survivor 42 boot list here for fans who really want to know how things might play out this spring. Are the online rumors correct? We will have to keep tuning in to find out.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS