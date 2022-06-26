Janelle Pierzina shares set photos of herself on new show, Snake in the Grass

Janelle Pierzina played on Big Brother four different times. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Instagram

Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina filmed a new reality competition show called Snake in the Grass, and now she has shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos of her time with other famous cast members.

According to Janelle, she took part in the filming of this new show back in December, where she reunited with fellow Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly to compete for a big cash prize.

The premise of Snake in the Grass is interesting, as four people are tasked with completing challenges during a 36-hour stay in the jungle. The twist is that one of them is trying to sabotage the group.

If the saboteur can fool the other three people, they walk away with the entire $100,000 prize pool. But if they are discovered, the other three people split that $100,000 prize. It could lead to a lot of drama.

Janelle Pierzina shares Snake in the Grass photos

“Last December myself, Rachel, Cirie and Stephanie did a show called Snake in the Grass on Peacock and USA network. Survivor meets Big Brother in the Costa Rican Jungle for a game of lies deception and teamwork. :) Truly the most fun I’ve had filming a reality show. Tune in August 1st,” Janelle posted as the caption to a series of photos she shared on Instagram.

The people she is referring to are Stephenie LaGrossa and Cirie Fields from Survivor and Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly. The quartet competed in a special Snake in the Grass episode that will air later this summer. Other episodes of the show will feature regular people, as well as more Survivor alums and a few people from Naked and Afraid.

Based on the photos below, it looks like all of the women had fun spending time in Costa Rica.

Additional Big Brother and Survivor news

A new season of Big Brother airs in Summer 2022, with a cast of new people getting a shot at the $750,000 cash prize. Something that may surprise some fans is that the Big Brother 24 season is going to be a short one.

There will also be a new season of Survivor airing in Fall 2022 on CBS. The Survivor 43 cast just finished playing the game, and the episodes are being edited for the new television season.

For fans who want to go back and watch the Big Brother seasons that Rachel and Janelle played, they are available for streaming on Paramount+, as are the seasons of Survivor that Cirie and Stephenie played.

Snake in the Grass debuts Monday, August 1, on USA and Peacock.