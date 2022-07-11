Big Brother vets accuse some BB24 cast members of ‘micro-aggressions’ and ‘bullying’

Alyssa Snider is being accused of bullying Taylor Hale on Big Brother 24. Pic credit: CBS

Many Big Brother alums are weighing in on what they see as the negative treatment of Taylor Hale. Some hefty accusations have been leveled against some members of the BB24 cast due to what has been seen on the Big Brother live feeds.

Even during the episode that aired on Sunday night, there were quite a few Diary Room sessions showing members of the BB24 cast acting negatively toward Taylor. But even that didn’t address many of the conversations BB24 cast members have had about Taylor behind her back.

Taking to social media, quite a few Big Brother houseguests from past seasons have shared their disappointment with what has been happening. Several members of The Cookout alliance from the BB23 cast have been quick to point out that this is why their alliance last season was necessary.

Big Brother vets address what’s going on with BB24 cast

“The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout formed. Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to the perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society,” Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather posted to his Twitter account.

Xavier then apologized for his name getting brought up by some of the current houseguests as someone who was a “favorite” by several people in the house before adding to his lengthy social media statement.

“In the future, I hope it doesn’t take a “Cookout” for black houseguests (or any POC houseguest) to finally escape the feeling of being ostracized within the Big Brother House for simply existing. Change is a MUST! Until then, I know my fellow Michigander will keep her head high and stand tall like the Queen that she is,” Xavier closed out his message.

Derek Frazier responds to what he has seen in Big Brother 24 house

“Its sad to see how Taylor was been treated on #bb24 – there is a difference between making someone a target in game because u are scared of them gaming u first, but making them a target based off their looks n’ how they talk, making lies about them by day 2&4 is straight bullying,” Derek Frazier from the BB23 cast posted on Twitter.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Derek Frazier from BB23 wrote about Taylor from BB24. Pic credit: @TheDerekFrazier/Twitter

Whitney Williams from BB23 also weighs in

BB23 houseguest Whitney Williams, who was on the wrong end of some teasing herself, weighed in with her thoughts on what has been taking place when some BB24 cast members are talking about Taylor in groups.

“BB23 had moments of teasing and rude comments behind other houseguests backs, but I can’t think of one person who would have acted this way. Like this is way too far, & instead of shutting it down they’re all using this invalidated hate toward Taylor to build a toxic bond#BB24,” Whitney wrote on Twitter.

“This is my first year watching lives and production keeps most bully behavior off of episodes, so I can’t speak on other seasons.. I just know that 23 would have never acted this way!” Whitney returned a short time later to post.

Whitney Williams from BB23 wrote about what she has seen on the Big Brother live feeds. Pic credit: @MakeUpByWhite/Twitter

A look at what the Big Brother alums are addressing

Below are a few clips taken from the Big Brother live feeds where Taylor Hale has been receiving a lot of grief just for how she carries herself in the house.

alyssa and paloma calling taylor “pageant girl” instead of her name is giving jealousy DOWN and unprovoked lol their literal game plan is to outshine her in front of the guys and they’re being so serious too… #bb24 pic.twitter.com/berfVfI03I — kristen (not stewart) (@kristenscamp) July 7, 2022

The first one features Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider already going in on Taylor Hale on the night of Day 1 inside the Big Brother house.

it's getting borderline obsessive at this point. when we said we wanted drama, we wanted people being blunt to people's faces, not this high school shit. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/HDjLWwW77P — joseph stans unite (@josephabdin) July 8, 2022

Here is a clip where the first HOH, Daniel Durston, talks about how he knew he couldn’t trust Taylor before he even spoke with her the first time.

Daniel- The minute I saw her(Taylor) I knew it was going to be bad news.



Thank you, Daniel, for confirming that your reasons for wanting her out are based on assumptions you made based on her appearance. You say you're not racist, but if the shoe fits…. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/eT6jWZc2dD — Rawb Tweets Reality TV (@RawbTweets) July 11, 2022

Daniel also chatted with Paloma, and they had a good time joking at Taylor’s expense while up in the HOH Room.

The Taylor’s jealousy is real! And none of them see it #BB24 pic.twitter.com/n0AvgNI6Ol — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) July 11, 2022

Rob Has A Podcast also has a good clip where they respond to what has been happening inside the house. A lot of other Big Brother live feed subscribers share these thoughts.

Taylor has seen what is going on in the Big Brother house, and she tried to address the issue of being ostracized to several other houseguests. Below is a look at how they responded to it.

hope the guilt they felt for two seconds swallows each of them whole once they watch everything back and realize how nasty they were to taylor. classic sleepover talk behind your back when you leave mean girl treatment. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/G5r5CwYhNm — kristen (not stewart) (@kristenscamp) July 11, 2022

Big Brother 24 news

This hasn’t been the only Big Brother 24 drama, as Matt Turner was accused of bullying by his sister. Turner used to work for Mr. Beast as well, and his sister mentioned how that relationship came to an end.

And for any Big Brother fans who want to jump ahead, here are the Power of Veto results from Week 1.

Big Brother 24 airs Sundays at 8/7c, Wednesdays at 8/7c, and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.