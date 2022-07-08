Big Brother 2022 summer schedule: What nights is Big Brother on?

Alyssa Snider, Daniel Durston, Taylor Hale, and Michael Bruner were featured on the Big Brother 24 premiere. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 2022 summer schedule has begun, with the season premiere setting the tone for the BB24 cast. But some fans may have been thrown off by the lack of a Thursday night episode to follow up opening night.

The second episode of Big Brother 2022 will hit on Sunday, July 10, at 8/7c. That’s when the first Head of Household will be shown nominating two people for eviction. Viewers will also likely see a lot of alliance-building during that hour.

The good news for fans is that the Summer 2022 schedule will seem very familiar with how past show seasons were presented on CBS. Things could shift to include a bonus episode or a two-hour installment down the line, but the early schedule is pretty succinct.

What nights is Big Brother on in Summer 2022?

The BB24 cast will be featured on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays this summer. Each night will have a formula built into it, with Sundays for nominations, Wednesdays for the Power of Veto, and each Thursday featuring an Eviction Ceremony.

But before new episodes start rolling out, make sure to take part in the first America’s Vote for BB24.

The Big Brother 2022 summer schedule

Below are upcoming dates that fans can write down on the calendar for important upcoming Big Brother 24 episodes. Evictions will start happening each Thursday from this point on, and it will be very exciting to see which direction Daniel Durston takes (he is the first HOH).

Episode 2: Sunday, July 10 at 8/7c

Episode 3: Wednesday, July 13 at 8/7c

Episode 4: Thursday, July 14 at 9/8c (first eviction)

Episode 5: Sunday, July 17 at 8/7c

Episode 6: Wednesday, July 20 at 8/7c

Episode 7: Thursday, July 21 at 9/8c (second eviction)

More Big Brother news

Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Todrick Hall put out a statement about how fans of the show have perceived him following his appearance. He disagrees with the narrative attached to his name and has some harsh words for people who didn’t like his behavior in the house.

And host Julie Chen Moonves teased a huge BB24 twist that will come during the first eviction night of the summer. It sounds like this could be impacted by the three people Pooch gave a Backstage Pass during the season premiere.

For fans who want to go back and re-watch the Big Brother 24 season premiere, it is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 24, Episode 2 airs on Sunday, July 10 at 8/7c on CBS.