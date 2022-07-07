Big Brother vote 2022: America’s chance to save one BB24 woman

Pooch put three people at risk on the Big Brother 24 season premiere. Pic credit: CBS

America’s Vote on Big Brother 2022 has already surfaced, with Julie Chen Moonves revealing that fans can save one of the people that Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli has put at risk.

On the first episode of Big Brother 24, Pooch became the Backstage Boss on the show. This means that he is safe for the week and also that he cannot compete in any of the challenges.

Pooch then had to pick three people who would be sitting out the week, but host Julie Chen Moonves also warned Pooch that he would be putting their games at risk for the next Eviction Ceremony.

Pooch chose Alyssa Snider, Brittany Hoopes, and Paloma Aguilar to have the Backstage Pass, and they could be seen wearing shirts that indicated that when the Big Brother live feeds got turned on.

How does the Big Brother 2022 vote work?

America’s Vote has opened up, allowing fans of the show to grant safety to one of the three women that Pooch put at risk. By going to this link here, votes can be placed on Alyssa, Brittany, or Paloma. The houseguest who receives the most votes will be deemed safe from eviction.

Of course Pooch picks 3 girls for the Backstage Pass. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/IidPHo6MIc — Maegan Stooksberry (@MaeganS1987) July 7, 2022

More Big Brother 24 news

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t heard yet, a member of the BB24 cast got replaced the night before the premiere. It was a shocking bit of news that came out on the same day that the cast announcement was made.

There are already a few theories about why Marvin Achi was removed from the BB24 cast, including his connection to another reality competition show taking place this summer. From his interviews, Marvin had looked like he was going to be a fun houseguest.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

This is also a good time to remind everyone that Julie teased a Big Brother eviction twist that is going to hit the houseguests next week. It’s something that could very likely shake up the game in a big way and make America’s Vote for safety even more important.

There is no Thursday night episode this week, but the Big Brother 2022 schedule lays out when fans should be tuning in to CBS for more content. Nobody wants to be the first person voted off of a Big Brother season, but sosomeone’same is going to come to an end far sooner than they might have anticipated.

Big Brother 24, Episode 2 airs Sunday, July 10 at 8/7c on CBS.