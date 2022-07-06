Why has Marvin Achi left the Big Brother 24 cast?

Marvin Achi was supposed to be on the Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Big Brother 24 cast was announced this week and Marvin Achi was one of the names that was revealed. But on that same night, it was also announced that Marvin had been replaced on the BB24 cast.

There are a lot of rumors floating around social media about what might have happened, and also a lot of speculation that it was as simple as Marvin still being under contract with another reality competition show.

Earlier this season on America’s Got Talent, Marvin was seen competing for the $1 million prize. As seen in the video shared below, he had a very unique talent that he was ready to show the judges.

Marvin Achi appeared on America’s Got Talent

It was during the Week 2 episode of the 2022 season of America’s Got Talent that Marvin Achi took to the stage. In his clip package, he spoke about being a 28-year-old chemical engineer who had discovered something that he needed to show the world.

After he took the stage, Marvin appeared to spill chemicals on himself before he started stripping off his clothes and doing what he called “ab clapping” for the audience.

Marvin got enough “yes” votes to advance to the next stage of the show, meaning AGT might not be done with him yet. And since he would have already signed a contract when he first took the stage to compete on AGT, that could certainly rule him out from competing on Big Brother at the same time.

Why was Marvin Achi removed from the Big Brother cast?

For now, Marvin hasn’t issued a statement about why he is no longer playing on the Big Brother 2022 season. Maybe he knew that he wasn’t going to make it to the voting stage of America’s Got Talent and decided to go forward with playing on Big Brother.

His removal from the BB24 cast certainly hints that we could see Marvin again on AGT later this summer, in one fashion or another. And once things start to settle down around the Big Brother 24 season premiere, maybe the Big Brother producers will reveal some more information as well.

As a reminder, the Big Brother 2022 schedule for the first few weeks is ready to go, so fans can mark down some key dates on the calendar. And that includes the first eviction ceremony, where Julie Chen Moonves teased that a big twist is coming.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 at 8/7c on CBS.