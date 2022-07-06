Big Brother 24 cast has to replace a houseguest in shocking revelation

Joseph Abdin has been added to the Big Brother 24 cast. Pic credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Big Brother 24 cast was announced on Tuesday, but it didn’t take long for some shocking news about someone being removed from the show.

The first 16 members of the BB24 cast included Marvin Achi, a chemical engineer from Rivers State, Nigeria. Unfortunately, Marvin is not going to be playing Big Brother this summer.

Late on Tuesday evening, CBS and Big Brother sent out an announcement that they had to replace Marvin with one of the alternates.

The good news is that the production team has alternates in place in case they need to make a last-minute change. Ahead of the Big Brother 23 season getting started, two members of that cast had to be replaced in the days before the season started.

A new member of the Big Brother 24 cast

“Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast!,” reads a post shared on social media about the news.

Below is a picture of Joseph Abdin, the 24-year-old lawyer who hopes that he can now become the $750,000 winner this summer. He won’t have a lot of time to prepare mentally for being an official member of the BB24 cast, either, as the season gets started on Wednesday night.

Big Brother 24 news and notes

A bit earlier in the day, host Julie Chen Moonves talked about the theme of the season. She also spoke briefly about the house design, which will introduce something fresh for the CBS viewers and live feed subscribers.

Julie also teased the huge twist revolving around evictions during Big Brother 2022. These might end up being considered the first Big Brother 24 spoilers, as she says the information is going to be kept from the audience and the BB24 cast for the time being.

The early Big Brother 24 TV schedule has been set, laying out when viewers should tune in and when the first Eviction Ceremony will be taking place. And as a reminder, the season premiere for the show arrives at 8/7c on Wednesday, July 6.

After the show debuts Wednesday night on the West Coast, the Big Brother live feeds will get turned on. This will provide an additional way for fans to get to know the BB24 cast members and to see their Day 1 interactions with each other.

Big Brother 24 debuts July 6 at 8/7c on CBS.